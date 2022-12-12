Brickendon wins Best Workplace for Change and Transformation in the Top 1% Workplace Awards 2022

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brickendon announced today that it has been named the winner of Best Workplace for Change and Transformation in the Top 1% Workplace Awards 2022 powered by Harrington Starr.

Top 1% Workplace Awards 2022 are based on organisations showcasing marketplace brilliance, not only from exceptional cultures and leadership but also in focussing on technology teams to drive the evolution of financial services. Brickendon stood out from their competition by having a people-first strategy. As assessed by the judges “they are shaping the future of work through their approach to a reflective work-life balance, anonymised measurement strategies and most notably, their ability to create multi-talent teams.” As transformation specialists providing consulting, business and technology expertise to organisations, Brickendon have strived to build the evolution of financial services and understand that talent is not isolated to a single place but worldwide. This embraces the limitless opportunities out there and is a new way of working with regards to our approach to hiring and team creation. Virtual working is effective; and backed by Brickendon’s strong understanding of their employees and their needs, the company is thriving in this new era.

Chris Burke, CEO at Brickendon comments; “It is wonderful to have our amazing culture recognised in these most prestigious awards. At Brickendon we put people first, our people and our clients, and this has been the foundation of the exponential growth of our company.”

