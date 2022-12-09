PGIM Investments announces ETF closure

PGIM Investments, LLC announced today plans to close and liquidate the PGIM Quant Solutions Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (PQIN).

The Fund's last day of trading will be Jan. 9, 2023; the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants will be Jan. 6, 2023. The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on Jan. 13, 2023.

ABOUT PGIM INVESTMENTS

PGIM Investments, LLC and its affiliates offer more than 100 funds globally across a broad spectrum of asset classes and investment styles. All products draw on PGIM's globally diversified investment platform that encompasses the expertise of managers across fixed income, equities, alternatives and real estate.

ABOUT PGIM QUANTITATIVE SOLUTIONS

PGIM Quantitative Solutions is the quantitative equity, systematic macro, and multi-asset specialist of PGIM. For more than 45 years, PGIM Quant Solutions has helped investors around the world solve their unique needs by leveraging the power of technology and data as well as advanced academic research. PGIM Quant Solutions manages portfolios across equities, multi-asset and liquid alternatives and also offers defined contribution solutions. As of Sept. 30, 2022, PGIM Quant Solutions managed $81 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit pgimquantitativesolutions.com.

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ((PRU), a leading global investment manager with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2022. With offices in 18 countries, PGIM's businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

Consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund. Contact your financial professional for a prospectus and summary prospectus. Read them carefully before investing.

Investing in mutual funds and ETFs involve risks. Some funds have more risk than others. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate and shares when sold may be worth more or less than the original cost and it is possible to lose money. There is no guarantee that a Fund's objectives will be achieved. The risks associated with each fund are explained more fully in each fund's respective prospectus.

Funds are distributed by Prudential Investment Management Services LLC, a Prudential Financial company. PGIM Quantitative Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGIM. © 2022 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. PGIM and the PGIM logo are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

