ARYZE Introduces Revolutionary Stablecoin Series to Rebuild Trust in Digital Assets

About

ARYZE is a Danish-based company developing services linked to the fourth industrial revolution, specifically related to payments, banking, and digital assets. It is on a mission to solve the biggest problems within the financial sphere by turning analog (dumb) money into programmable (smart) money. ARYZE’s vision is to bridge traditional financial infrastructure with distributed ledger technology, thus creating an efficient, flexible, and transparent ecosystem that allows innovators to build solutions for the future. ARYZE offers a complete suite of blockchain-based products and services, including Digital Cash stablecoins, reForge, and MAMA DeFi. Issued by ARYZE (BVI) Ltd, Digital Cash is a series of full-reserve and fully solvent stablecoins free from credit, bank, and counterparty risks. Having a full reserve infrastructure guarantees that Digital Cash stablecoins are always backed by high-grade, government-issued assets (such as US T-bills, cash, or European Bond), which makes it a secure, flexible, and trustworthy alternative to cash. ARYZE Digital Cash works across leading blockchains and protocols, and is supported by currencies like eEUR, eGBP and eUSD. Additionally, ARYZE will also offer reForge, a unique Digital Cash tool with a cross-chain protocol, and MAMA DeFi, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) where anyone can trade, pool or earn using Digital Cash alongside other cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Paving the way for innovative financial solutions, ARYZE has achieved significant milestones, such as “Best New Fintech Startup” (Copenhagen Fintech Lab, 2018), “Top 50 Nordic Impact Company” (The One Initiative, 2019), “People's Choice Award” (SDG Tech Awards, 2019), “Top 10 Promising Fintech” (Fintech50, 2019), “Most Innovative Financial Ecosystem Developer” (Corporate Vision Magazine, 2020), “Forbes 30 Under 30 – Europe” (Forbes Finance List, 2020) and “Best ESG / SDG Token” (Tads Awards, 2021).

