Global Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the electrosurgical devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $8.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The electrosurgical devices market is expected to grow to $11.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The increasing prevalence rate of chronic diseases contributed significantly to the growth of the electrosurgical devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market

Electrosurgery is the application of a high-frequency electric current on biological tissue to create. Technological advances have led to the development of modern ESUs that deliver the medically useful thermal effect. This system is capable of continuously monitoring current and voltage, deriving parameters such as power and tissue resistance, and analyzing them. Depending on the desired treatment outcome, these devices can also keep the operating parameters constant or change them in a targeted manner through control and regulation. Electrosurgical equipment manufacturers should consider investing ESUs to increase market share in the market.

Overview Of The Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market

The electrosurgical devices market consists of sales of electrosurgical devices and related services. Electrosurgical devices include surgical generators and electrosurgical instruments Electrosurgical instruments include monopolar, bipolar and ultrasonic instruments. These devices deliver high-frequency electrical currents and voltages through an active electrode. They are used for cutting, sealing, and coagulating tissue during a variety of open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Electrosurgery Generators, Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories, Argon and Smoke Management Systems

• By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• By Application: General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery

• By Geography: The global electrosurgical devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bovie Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, Smith and Nephew, Boston Scientific, Stryker Corporation, ATMOS Inc, Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides electrosurgical devices and equipment market analysis and in-depth electrosurgical devices and equipment market research. The market report analyzes electrosurgical devices and equipment market size, electrosurgical devices and equipment market growth drivers, electrosurgical devices and equipment market segments, electrosurgical devices and equipment market major players, electrosurgical devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and electrosurgical devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The electrosurgical devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

