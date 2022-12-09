Magycal and SPORT TV partnership wins outstanding SportsPro OTT Award
Magycal Sports leading OTT developer partner with Portuguese Sport TV Broadcaster to win Best User Experience Award at OTT Awards CeremonyCAPARICA, PORTUGAL , December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magycal, a leading OTT developer and second screen application provider of highly interactive solutions, in partnership with SPORT TV, the main Portuguese sports-oriented premium cable and satellite television network, has won a SportsPro OTT Award for the Best User Experience.
The SportsPro OTT awards sets out to recognize the outstanding pioneers within sports broadcasting, in an industry that is highly competitive and under constant innovation. In its sixth year, the OTT Awards is part of the SportsPro OTT yearly 3-day event, inspiring more than 1,000 leading professionals across the sports broadcast industry, with an emphasis on uncovering future technologies and trends.
Magycal was created to revolutionize the way people connect and interact with live events and TV shows, and its unique offering in the OTT sports market is comprised of highly interactive features, driven by Artificial Intelligence to give a user experience like no other. When SPORT TV partnered with Magycal, it allowed them to offer their audience an engaging OTT platform that offers not only traditional live and VOD content, but an array of other compelling on-demand features in real time including statistics, facial recognition, notifications of sports highlights from other streams, and spectator interaction with TV hosts. A massive forty percent of the Portuguese population has used the platform that they review highly, allowing SPORT TV a strong bond between themselves and their customers.
Eduardo Dias, CEO of Magycal commented “With this award, we are delighted to be recognized by our peers in a rapidly evolving market and take pride in knowing that many years of hard work has delivered a fantastic user experience for consuming sports. We bring to life a unique set of OTT, second screen, and digital solutions to provide our partners with the ultimate audience engagement. We thank SPORT TV for their continued faith in our vision.”
Nuno Ferreira Pires, CEO of SPORT TV added "We are proud to be recognized among the best in Europe. The experience we offer our fans is truly unique and only possible by the daily focus of our teams on what the consumer really wants. The greatest result of our investment is the market recognition, present in the more than 1.8 million users, who score us with top marks across all platforms (IOS, ANDROID, HUAWEI, TVOS, ANDROID TV, LG and SAMSUNG). From our first meeting we realised that Magycal would be the ideal partner to develop our ambitious plans, and together we provided a unique experience for our customers."
The SPORT TV platform can be accessed at www.sporttv.pt, or downloaded from the Apple Store for iOS and tvOS, Google Play Store for Android, and Android TV, LG Content Store for LG TVs, or Samsung App Store for Samsung TVs. Those interested in Magycal for partnerships for app development and integrations, should visit the Magycal website for further information and contact details.
About Magycal:
Magycal is a company created by leading digital media experts to revolutionize the way people connect and interact with digital content, television shows and live events. Thanks to our world-class platform, we bring to life a unique set of OTT, second screen and digital solutions to provide our partners with the ultimate audience engagement experience and effective monetization strategies. Magycal began its activity through a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo which resulted in an app that became the official social network of the best player in the world - Viva Ronaldo. In addition to the apps that have been successfully complementing numerous reality shows and talent shows for the last ten years, Magycal’s portfolio also includes innovative, award-winning products in other areas like music, sports, and business. Magycal has been delivering these products together with leading clients and partners like SPORT TV, Media Capital Digital, SIC, CNN, TVI, Canal Panda, Gestifute, Polaris Sports, Wowza, Unitel, Theo Technologies, and Kaltura, among others.
About SPORT TV:
SPORT TV - the main premium sports paid TV broadcaster in Portugal – has partnered with Magycal, a market leader in the development of OTT platforms.
SPORT TV, is the first Portuguese television channel entirely dedicated to the broadcasting of sports content. Over 24 years, it has shown a pioneering character, focusing on innovation and protection of the most important values in the sports universe. It regularly ranks first in audiences on pay-tv channels and on a regular basis SPORT TV is even the most watched channel on Portuguese television.
