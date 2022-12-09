HaanGlas Shaped VIG bring new opportunity to historical windows renovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Historical windows renovation is becoming popular in Europe ,home owners try to replace the glass and windows to make it more energy efficienct without changing original shape and style.
For historical reason, the original frame were designed very thin and cannot hold thick double glazing,while overall structure cannot hold thick and heavy glass after years,how to keep it in the fastest ,easiest,and most costs efficiency is a problem.
The emergency of HaanGlas vacuum insulating glass solved this problem.
As new generation super enenrgy saving glass,HaanGlas VIG is just 8mm thick, 20kgs/sqm and fit historical buildings perfectly.
Meanwhile ,the ernergy efficiency of VIG is 10 times better than normal existing glass,vacuum glazing can keep far infarred outside and avoid heat transfer glass in summer while in winter,it keep the inside room warm and avoid heat loss through glass.
The appearance of condensation and frost in winter has being bothering home owners for years, it is caused by the low glass inner surface temperature,with the excellent thermal insulation performance,HaanGlas Basic inner surface will keep warm and can be 5-10 ℃ higher than normal single tempered glass and prevent condensation and frost.
Beside that,vacuum insulating glass has up to 80% high light transmittance ,which is equivalent to existing glass ,and keep the best viewing after installation.
"Safety is the biggest concern for our customers,normal glass will have sharp corners and is very risky to clean it, our products is fully tempered or heat strengthened,its strength is 2-5 times that of original glass,which ensure safety,the biggest feature and requirement of building glass" Said Mr Han Xiaoqing,General manager of HaanGlas.
The benefits of VIG also include its excellent soundproof performance,with 20% better sound proof performance, HaanGlas will help customers get rid of traffic noise.
It's quite easy to make your house more comfortable, it just take several houses work ,to install the new glass,not necessary to book new windows,not necessary to take weeks and even months work,it 's just several hours.
HaanGlas VIG has been applied in Europe,especially Netherlands,Belgium,and will expand to more countries,it's the best glass option when you're considering your historical windows renovation.
han han
For historical reason, the original frame were designed very thin and cannot hold thick double glazing,while overall structure cannot hold thick and heavy glass after years,how to keep it in the fastest ,easiest,and most costs efficiency is a problem.
The emergency of HaanGlas vacuum insulating glass solved this problem.
As new generation super enenrgy saving glass,HaanGlas VIG is just 8mm thick, 20kgs/sqm and fit historical buildings perfectly.
Meanwhile ,the ernergy efficiency of VIG is 10 times better than normal existing glass,vacuum glazing can keep far infarred outside and avoid heat transfer glass in summer while in winter,it keep the inside room warm and avoid heat loss through glass.
The appearance of condensation and frost in winter has being bothering home owners for years, it is caused by the low glass inner surface temperature,with the excellent thermal insulation performance,HaanGlas Basic inner surface will keep warm and can be 5-10 ℃ higher than normal single tempered glass and prevent condensation and frost.
Beside that,vacuum insulating glass has up to 80% high light transmittance ,which is equivalent to existing glass ,and keep the best viewing after installation.
"Safety is the biggest concern for our customers,normal glass will have sharp corners and is very risky to clean it, our products is fully tempered or heat strengthened,its strength is 2-5 times that of original glass,which ensure safety,the biggest feature and requirement of building glass" Said Mr Han Xiaoqing,General manager of HaanGlas.
The benefits of VIG also include its excellent soundproof performance,with 20% better sound proof performance, HaanGlas will help customers get rid of traffic noise.
It's quite easy to make your house more comfortable, it just take several houses work ,to install the new glass,not necessary to book new windows,not necessary to take weeks and even months work,it 's just several hours.
HaanGlas VIG has been applied in Europe,especially Netherlands,Belgium,and will expand to more countries,it's the best glass option when you're considering your historical windows renovation.
han han
Shandong HaanGlas Co.,Lyd
+86 770 546 4660
email us here