Creative vacuum insulating glass helps in realizing Net Zero
TAI'AN, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenhouse gas emissions,comes from energy consumption, industrial emissions, transportation emissions, agricultural emissions, deforestation pollution, and housing and construction emissions. Energy consumption account about 35% of total emission.
Vaccum insulating glass works as an creative and effective solution to keep building comfortable and save building energy used in cooling and heating process.
As early as 1950, the urbanization rate of the United Kingdom reached 78%, and the United States, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and other countries also reached 70% in 1970. At present, the average urbanization rate of some developed countries has reached about 80%.
Developed countries contains many old buildings built before 1990 with the high urbanization rate,when energy saving low-E insulating galss was not applied in mass,most houses use monolithic glazing,instead of double glazing.Now large scale house renovation has started to keep house warm and more comfortable,more and more Netherlands home owners selected vacuum glazing to replace original glass.
The biggest feature of vacuum glazing is its thickness, generally 8mm or 10mm,with this thickness,house owners can replace glass directly at a relative lower costs and most importantly,the replacement is quite easy and don't affect people's daily life .
Even though vacuum glazing is just 8mm,its thermal conductivity is just 1/4 that of normal double glazing,thinner but much more effective makes customers satisfied even if keeping original windows frame.
Beside that,the excellent thermal conductivity also eliminate the glass condensation possibility and bring up the overall soundproof performance to create more comfortable living environment.
HaanGlas,a Chinese pioneer in VIG production and promotion,also confirmed its status in the market.
"Our glass products has got SGCC and IGCC certified,proved its safety and durability to enable more architects apply VIG in more projects without any worry",Said Mr Han Xiaoqing,General manager of HaanGlas.
Their target is 40,000 square meters in 2023 and 100,000 square meters in 2024,the more VIG in the market,the more energy can be saved.
Popular double glazing was invented in 1865，it took about 150 years to be the market mainstream.
Vaccum glazing history is just 29 years and need more time to get matured and replace double glazing in next decades.
Once vacuum insulating glass been applied in most windows,the enery consumption of buildings is expected to reduce by 60-70% and contribute to the earlier realization of net zero.
