Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,693 in the last 365 days.

Creative vacuum insulating glass helps in realizing Net Zero

HaanGLAS tempered VIG-SGCC certificate

HaanGLAS tempered VIG-SGCC certificate

Vacuum glazing helps in creating comfortable living environment

Vacuum glazing helps in creating comfortable living environment

TAI'AN, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenhouse gas emissions,comes from energy consumption, industrial emissions, transportation emissions, agricultural emissions, deforestation pollution, and housing and construction emissions. Energy consumption account about 35% of total emission.

Vaccum insulating glass works as an creative and effective solution to keep building comfortable and save building energy used in cooling and heating process.

As early as 1950, the urbanization rate of the United Kingdom reached 78%, and the United States, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and other countries also reached 70% in 1970. At present, the average urbanization rate of some developed countries has reached about 80%.

Developed countries contains many old buildings built before 1990 with the high urbanization rate,when energy saving low-E insulating galss was not applied in mass,most houses use monolithic glazing,instead of double glazing.Now large scale house renovation has started to keep house warm and more comfortable,more and more Netherlands home owners selected vacuum glazing to replace original glass.

The biggest feature of vacuum glazing is its thickness, generally 8mm or 10mm,with this thickness,house owners can replace glass directly at a relative lower costs and most importantly,the replacement is quite easy and don't affect people's daily life .

Even though vacuum glazing is just 8mm,its thermal conductivity is just 1/4 that of normal double glazing,thinner but much more effective makes customers satisfied even if keeping original windows frame.

Beside that,the excellent thermal conductivity also eliminate the glass condensation possibility and bring up the overall soundproof performance to create more comfortable living environment.

HaanGlas,a Chinese pioneer in VIG production and promotion,also confirmed its status in the market.
"Our glass products has got SGCC and IGCC certified,proved its safety and durability to enable more architects apply VIG in more projects without any worry",Said Mr Han Xiaoqing,General manager of HaanGlas.

Their target is 40,000 square meters in 2023 and 100,000 square meters in 2024,the more VIG in the market,the more energy can be saved.

Popular double glazing was invented in 1865，it took about 150 years to be the market mainstream.
Vaccum glazing history is just 29 years and need more time to get matured and replace double glazing in next decades.
Once vacuum insulating glass been applied in most windows,the enery consumption of buildings is expected to reduce by 60-70% and contribute to the earlier realization of net zero.

han han
Shandong HaanGlas Co.,Lyd
+1 770-546-4660
email us here

You just read:

Creative vacuum insulating glass helps in realizing Net Zero

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.