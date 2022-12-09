The Survival of the Most Skilled - Shobhas World Of Learning

The Survival of the Most Skilled!

When passion and skill work together, a masterpiece is in the making.” — Shobha Ranganathan (CEO, SWOL Pvt. Ltd.)

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s competitive world, it is a brutal fact that failing to prepare is indeed preparing to fail. The most sought-after skills are not the hard ones. The interviewers are looking for talents like communication, collaboration, goal-setting skills, personality management, etc. The burning question nowadays is what will bridge the gap between academia and industry. In an age of layoffs and recession, even a fancy degree can make one disposable! It is only the skills that make assets out of individuals and thus make them indispensable.

Shobhas World Of Learning makes the students not only job-ready but also industry-ready. Therefore, it becomes imperative for the company, besides the core knowledge, to integrate behavioural aspects such as interpersonal skills, leadership capability, attitude, team spirit, and communication skills with increased emphasis on learning the English language. These skills are the ones that will play a pivotal role in determining the success of individuals once they join the industry.

In this age of information, students struggle with novel issues. The excessive competition has made it very difficult for them to show their talent. Only intelligence and academic excellence cannot guarantee a bright career. MNCs don’t look at the mere intellect and talent of an individual while giving them a job, but rather look at the overall ability of a candidate to network, to perform under pressure to achieve the set target and his overall adaptability to any situation. This requires them to develop a whole new skill set.

Companies have identified various parameters where academia is lagging. Recent surveys have identified that apart from the 4Cs of education Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skills, Creativity and Innovation Skills, Communication Skills and Collaboration Skills, employers expect dedication, honesty, flexibility, and work ethic. SWOL (Shobha's World of Learning) is an ed-tech start-up that embarked on a quest to revolutionize the educational ecosystems so that India can become the next superpower with its youth at its helm.

According to the Global Business Coalition for Education (GBC-Education), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Education Commission, more than 50% of Indian youth are not on track to have the education and skills necessary for employment by 2030. There is some debate on the severity and scope of this skills gap, yet it has the potential to cause some real issues. This skills mismatch means that some people don’t have the right skills for the jobs available. This is a reason to worry. While a lot of emphases is given to teaching curricula that may not be relevant 10 years down the line, no interest is shown in teaching the skills that matter. Life skills despite the implementation of NEP have somehow been restricted to the syllabus of the textbook.

“Every student will experience the joy of learning, since they will be taught how to think and not what to think, giving their creative minds a vent to a strong and logical thought process.” Ms Shobha tells about the holistic teaching style SWOL aspires to implement with its expert and dynamic team tapping into the new potential of every learner via skill-based education, including value-driven life skills.

SWOL’s mission is to reskill and upskill the youth of India through life skills. SWOL is a learning institution advancing culturally to create strong individuals in head and heart through life skill training and mentoring. The company is determined to make education an experience of learning the process of values and skills.

SWOL has evolved according to the dynamic educational environment involving not just theoretical but incorporating different learning styles, pertinent to NEP, promoting the overall development of the students. What SWOL does is a unique combination of visualization and logicality. The ever-changing market condition expects learners to adapt to new procedures and techniques quickly. So, SWL has taken the responsibility to constantly monitor and identify the gaps and make continuous efforts to bridge those gaps by reskilling and upskilling learners.