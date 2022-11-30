Spreading awareness, one step at a time.

Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana will be a cohesive and enthusiastic family, working for the underprivileged of society.

We as a family are committed to the RCPDG's vision and mission. We strive to promote society's well-being.” — RTN DR Amit Andre, President, Rotary Club Of Deccan Gymkhana, District 3131

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana Vision

“Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana will be a cohesive and enthusiastic family, working for the underprivileged of the society focusing on the field of education and health in innovative ways.”

RCPDG's vision is what motivates us and guides our projects.

So, this time our focus was women’s health, especially those from the underprivileged class.

"We know that women bear a disparate amount of the burden of unpaid labour. They are expected to perform most household duties, even if they are working outside the home. Compared to men, women often end up devoting excessive time to unpaid work.

Our objective of bringing female health into focus is not to only align with social expectations of raising awareness and providing care, but also to drive further the concept of empowering women.

According to the World Health Organisation, health can be defined as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. Women’s health is often treated as simply reproductive health, but a broader definition for the general health of women is required.

It has been observed that in our country the major health issue which females, particularly those in the childbearing age, face is anaemia. Diabetes comes next. Though diabetes has not traditionally been spoken about in the context of women, the latest studies show that there has been a rise in the incidence of diabetes mainly in middle-aged women. Middle age also spells menopause bringing in the risk of osteoporosis- a condition that goes undetected till things get worse.

Breast cancer is the biggest cancer killer among women in India. Lack of awareness about breast cancer and late diagnosis could lead to a breast cancer epidemic in the coming years.

In consonance with our vision, we decided to address at least these leading causes of ill health of our womenfolk, mainly from the lower strata of our society. Hence the Medical Project Team of Rotary Club of Pune Deccan Gymkhana led by Dr Sarika Ranade organised a” Mahila Arogya Shibir” (Health camp for women) ‘

The camp was held on 20th November 2022 at Cummins community Hall, Dahnukar Colony, Kothrud Pune. This was arranged in association with Bharat Vikas Parishad, Lions Club, Kothrud Vysapith and RID 3131 District Disease Prevention Team.

This was meant mainly for Anganwadi workers from Pune Municipal Corporation."

The health check-ups were defined based on the age groups of the beneficiaries:

• 15 to 40 years—Haemoglobin test

• 40 to 60 years –Bone Density measurement

• 40 to 60 years—Blood sugar test

• 40 to 60 years—screening for breast cancer

Corrective supplements were provided to the women who had low Haemoglobin and also to those having lower bone density.

Rotarian Dr Alka Nirantar advised each and every beneficiary regarding the requisite follow-up.

More than 100 women benefitted from this camp.

In reality, though we believe that more than 100 families have benefitted because women symbolise the silent pillars of a family’s overall health. Ensuring that women have access to quality care can promote improved health for their children and families. Behind every happy family is a healthy woman. Better health also boosts women’s dignity, self-esteem and self-confidence.

At the end of the day “Communities and countries and ultimately the world are only as strong as the health of their women.” – Michelle Obama