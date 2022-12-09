India’s Porcelain Slab Manufacturer, Lioli Ceramica, Offers Luxurious Tile Collections For Every Space
With creativity, innovation, and persistence to deliver only excellence, our team creates ultra-modern porcelain slab collections to enhance our clients’ living experience”MORBI, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s leading porcelain tile and slab manufacturer, Lioli Ceramica, is known to offer a wide range of exquisitely designed porcelain slabs for different applications. With a wide range of options to choose from, the company offers trending and latest catalogues for residential and commercial tiling requirements.
— Milan Gadara, Director of Lioli Ceramica
Harnessing the expertise and artistry of the tile experts, Lioli uses the highest-grade materials and utilises the latest innovative technology to carve memorable masterpieces of porcelain slabs. Every tile undergoes a series of rigorous testing and quality checks, ensuring complete client satisfaction in terms of beauty, durability, and functionality. The team constantly comes up with unique tile designs and patterns using R&D and sets new benchmarks in the tile industry with its innovative ideas.
“With creativity, innovation, and persistence to deliver only excellence, our team creates ultra-modern porcelain slab collections to enhance our clients’ living experience”, explains Milan Gadara, Director of Lioli Ceramica. He adds, “with our goals of providing customer satisfaction with porcelain slabs made using highest grade materials and the latest technology. Our core values ensure we never lose sight of our vision to deliver the best results and reach a vast audience worldwide. ”
Asia’s biggest porcelain slab manufacturer and supplier, Lioli’s porcelain tiles have gained immense popularity among homeowners, architects, interior designers, and constructors. It’s because of their amazing properties, such as high durability, heat and fire resistance, anti-slip properties, chemical and spill resistance, that need minimal care and maintenance.
In addition to making top-grade porcelain slabs, Lioli Ceramica pays attention to sustainability and the environment. The brand’s tile collection is vastly used for indoor and outdoor homes, offices, cafes, and commercial buildings such as hotels, hospitals, malls and many more.
Lioli Ceramica offers elegantly curated porcelain slab collections in the following sizes:
1600*3200 mm
1600*2400 mm
800*2400 mm
1200*1200 mm
1600*1600 mm
Ideal for kitchen countertops, walls and big places floorings, the 1600*3200 mm porcelain slab collection comes in 6, 9, and 12 mm thicknesses. These tiles are available in beautiful shades of silver, grey, white, and onyx, among others, and are perfect for lending an aesthetic and functional appeal to big space wall and flooring applications.
The elegantly crafted collection of Lioli’s 1200*2400 mm porcelain tiles with 9mm is suitable for floors and walls and is perfect for residential and commercial projects. By delivering an excellent combination of beauty and practicality, this tile collection has many stunning colours, designs, patterns, and textures to choose from.
For those looking to give the dull kitchen an attractive makeover, Lioli Ceramica’s exquisite collection of 800*2400 mm porcelain slabs are highly preferred by architects and homeowners for kitchen countertop applications. The brand offers a wide selection of light and dark tones kitchen countertop slabs to match the client’s interior theme.
Another interesting collection in 1200*1200 mm size offers versatile porcelain slab options in 6 and 9 mm thicknesses for floor and wall applications. From dark shades like Armani Brown, Pietra Grey and Saint Laurent to lighter colours of Dyna Classic, Omani and Bruno Flakes, this collection comes in Rustic Matt, Orgatech, and Lustrous finishes suitable for indoor and outdoor applications.
Meanwhile, the 1600*1600 mm porcelain tile collection by Lioli Ceramica is suitable only for flooring purposes. Kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, patio, garden area, office, hotels, hospitals, and many more; this collection is perfect for heavy foot traffic areas and requires minimal maintenance. Just like the other collections, the tiles in this cluster also come with a variety of choices in texture, finish and colours to cater to a broader audience base.
Catering to a vast audience locally and worldwide, Lioli Ceramica offers a wide selection of beautifully designed porcelain slabs in different sizes, textures, designs, and patterns; this gives the clients a wide range of choices!
About Lioli Ceramica
Holding a strong presence in the tile industry for over four years now, Lioli Ceramica has become a trusted brand for homeowners, architects, and designers for its best-quality porcelain tiles that depict elegance and durability at their finest. Through innovative technology, Lioli ensures that every tile meets international standards in terms of looks and performance.
The porcelain slabs are available in a wide assortment of colours, designs, textures, and finishes; the brand offers something for every client’s tile-laying requirements. Being the manufacturer of large-format porcelain slabs, Lioli Ceramica works consistently to help you make your space a beautiful reality.
Milan Gadara
Lioli Ceramica Private Limited
