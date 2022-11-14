Prime Associates Is Proud To Expand Its Tenant Base In 2022
Going strong as a warehouse, industrial shed, & factory space leasing company in Gujarat, Prime Associates is proud to share its achievements for the year 2022.
We have served efficiently in the commercial space leasing industry for over three decades now”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Associates, a warehouse leasing company in India, is pleased to share its achievements for the second half of 2022. While the company is a known name for offering warehouses on rent in ideal locations of Surat, Kheda, and Navapura in Gujarat, Prime Associates has upgraded its portfolio with the addition of some esteemed clients to it!
Possessing experience of almost four decades in the warehouse leasing industry, Prime associates is renowned for offering commercial spaces for lease in ideal locations in Gujarat. Whether a warehouse, industrial shed, factory space or Built-to-suit facility, the team ensures every client gets the most optimum logistics solutions for streamlined business operations.
“We have served efficiently in the commercial space leasing industry for over three decades now”, says Salman Momin and Soheb Momin, the Directors of Prime Associates. They further include, “Our goal is to provide our clients with the best warehouses on rent at the most suitable locations in Gujarat with all the amenities needed to run a business smoothly. We look forward to improving our services and expanding the list as we add new tenants to the portfolio."
Over the years, Prime Associates has successfully served big companies like Amazon, Airtel, Suntara, Texel industries, and others with its high-end infrastructure and amenities-loaded warehouses in Surat, Kheda, and Navapura.
The Prime Industrial Hub in Kheda is home to many business giants like Airtel, and Asian Paints, among others.
The Prime Industrial & Logistic Park in Kheda is the base of many conglomerates like Dabur, Amazon, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and Mahindra Logistics, among many others. Also, the company has recently welcomed the newest members by offering warehouses for rent in Kheda for a whopping 4.5 L sq feet to Syngenta alone. At the same time, Triton EV occupies commercial space in the Prime Industrial & Logistic Park in Kheda.
An important industrial hub of Gujarat, many big businesses rent warehouses in Surat for carrying out logistics activities. At Prime Industrial & Logistic Park in Surat, Tata Power and Aarohan Logistics are the proud new tenants occupying almost 1.10 square feet.
Prime Associates offers warehouses on rent in Gujarat at the most optimal locations by providing top-class infrastructure and basic and modern amenities, and customised solutions to meet the client’s business requirements.
Prime Associates caters to a wide range of industries, such as e-commerce and FMCG companies, 3PL, pharmaceutical industries, Food & Retail, wholesalers and Retailers, Hospitals & Healthcare, and many more.
The company also boasts internal RCC roads, ample parking space, 24/7 security, a lush green environment, and modern amenities like fire hydrants and fire sprinklers to deal with untoward incidents.
The dedicated team passionately working to provide the best services to the clients and years of hard work has made Prime Associates a reliable name for leasing warehouses in Kheda A, Kheda B, Surat, and Navapura in Gujarat.
By satisfying the clients' logistics requirements, they have ensured to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of the warehousing industry to deliver the most suitable services to an array of small businesses and MNCs.
ABOUT PRIME ASSOCIATES
A reliable warehouse, factory space, industrial shed and built-to-suit space leasing company in India, Prime Associates is synonymous with trustworthiness due to its impeccable services, latest technology and reliable space leasing solutions.
From offering a simple warehouse for small and medium-sized businesses to delivering customised and complex infrastructural space, the Prime team is capable of handling it all. It has successfully served many companies, including Fortune 500 companies as well.
