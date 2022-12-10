Internacional Top model Chelsea Weiman gets recognized in the TV industry

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Her extensive work as an international model for the past 12 years, has made a real personality of the catwalks and social media to Chelsea Weiman. Her beggings as a print and runway model in Argentina had made her go all over the world working in the fashion industry. Her persona and her work has been display in the most iconic and popular fashion magazines of the planet like Vogue Italy, Cosmopolitan, Central Mx, Para teens, Fifteen, Seventeen, Nubilis, Para ti (tejidos), Look magazine, Coppel, Reflex mag , Liverpool, Tkm moda, Roomie, Viva, Galerias, Oh la la, Clarin tejidos, Moldes, Chicle mag, Aliados, Luz, Percha mag, Chicle, Santa Fe among others.

Since early years she has been the face of prestigious brands in the beauty and fashion industry like Max Factor, Neutrogena, Ponds, Nair, Bissu, Rimmel, Nivea, Guess, Levis, Dry laundry Japan and many more international brands like Hellmans, Apple bees, Movistar,Claro, Coppel, Liverpool, Palacio de Hierro, Suburbia, Saba, Star oil, Sprite, Miniso, Ford, Bancomer, Santa Clara, Nissan, Elegrp just to mention some of them.

In the recent years her work on tv shows has kept on growing. Now her acting craft has solidify professionally by being part of the union SAG-Aftra and being feature in more that a dozen projects as Daisy jones and the six, The offer, Chippendales, Westworld, American gigolo, Perry mason, Winning Time, Physical, Barry, Rebel moon, The Sympathizer among others.
 

