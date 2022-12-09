HelloCollege Helps Parents with College Planning Amid Financial Challenges as Inflation Continues to Rise
The company coaches students to stand out in college admissions applications and earn more scholarships
Too often, families wait until the last minute to begin college planning, and the likelihood of obtaining scholarships and acceptance letters to top choice colleges and universities diminishes.
With the changing economic landscape, many parents are concerned they will not be able to afford to send their children to the college of their choosing. HelloCollege aims to help eliminate this stress by tapping into opportunities to lower costs and helping students maximize their chances of obtaining a scholarship through impeccable test scores and killer application essays.
The growing team of experienced advisors, coaches, and counselors at HelloCollege help students outline their goals and maximize their opportunities for acceptance at their dream schools. The team guides students every step of the way, from college selection and admission requirements to admission applications and essays.
Each student is assigned a college counselor who will help map a custom plan and engage in regular check-ins and strategy sessions to remain on track as the student progresses through high school and graduation.
“It’s never too early to start thinking about setting your children up for success and align with opportunities for your child to stand out in the complicated, expensive, and highly competitive process of college admissions,” said Kevin Krebs, founder of HelloCollege.
“Too often, families wait until the last minute to begin college planning, and the likelihood of obtaining scholarships and acceptance letters to top choice colleges and universities diminishes. We’re here to help you get ahead and provide essential counseling on how to obtain higher education without getting buried in debt,” Krebs added.
HelloCollege offers free online college planning workshops and educational content on application preparation for upperclassmen, proctored practice ACT and SATs, secrets to highly selective admissions, and an audit practice to determine current admissions potential and identify areas for improvement.
For more information, please visit https://www.sayhellocollege.com.
About HelloCollege
HelloCollege is a college admissions consulting firm composed of a team of expert advisors, coaches, and counselors who are equipped to help students and parents successfully navigate the college admissions process. HelloCollege offers programs to support students in building a college list, preparing for ACT/SATs, and creating a strategy to stand out in applications and improve the odds of acceptance. For more information, visit www.sayhellocollege.com and follow along @sayhellocollege.
