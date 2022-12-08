YHSGR CEO Rudy L. Kusuma Has Been Featured On The Cover Of The Executive Agent Magazine January 2023 Edition

The magazine has done an in-depth exclusive on how Rudy Lira Kusuma found his purpose and went on to achieve his life goals.

Your best days are still ahead of you! I want to inspire the next generation of real estate professionals to never lose hope and always keep believing”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate entrepreneur Rudy Kusuma's journey has been featured in Executive Agent Magazine, which enjoys widespread popularity amongst real estate professionals in America. The magazine feature stories about real estate professionals who have achieved excellence in their creed and are known to help others succeed.

The cover details how Rudy, an immigrant with little means, became one of the world's leading real estate leaders. Rudy said about the coverage, "I'm honored and humbled to have the story told by the magazine. I feel that with the platform, my story could inspire and reach a larger audience base. Your best days are still ahead of you! I want to inspire the next generation of real estate professionals to never lose hope and always keep believing."

He continued, "When I was newly married, I started to look for ways to make more money to provide for my family. I remember praying to God to help me figure out my life as I was lost. I promised God that when I did, I would try to help as many people as possible."

Initially, Rudy had started selling promotional products, and then the breakthrough came when one of his clients, who happened to be a real estate broker, convinced him to get a real estate license. Today, Rudy Lira Kusuma enjoy serving the associates at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. He is also the number-one best-selling author who has originated more than $1B in real estate transactions for real estate agents in his team. True to his word, Rudy now helps others to dream big, “My goal is to help 1000 real estate agents and associates at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to achieve your hearts’ desires”.

Real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are licensed to an exclusive and proprietary home selling systems, including access to thousands of qualified buyers and sellers. Rudy said about how he allows freedom and creativity in the company, "Each real estate agent and member of our staff have their own hearts’ desires and goals, whether it is an extra $10,000 in income or a $10 million legacy. Our purpose is to make sure we have a platform for each individual. Our vision is to be the best place to work, buy and sell real estate."

