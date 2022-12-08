Westminster Barracks/Crash/DUI

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B1007364                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                                        

CONTACT#: 802-760-9417

 

DATE/TIME: 12-07-22 at approximately 1112 hours

STREET: VT Route 35.

TOWN: Athens

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER:         Overcast/Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeremy L. Peach

AGE:  41   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Fit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the driver side body and all windows

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: NA

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 12-07-22, at approximately 1112 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 35 and Mill Hill Rd. in the Town of Athens.  Troopers on the scene learned that the operator, Jeremy Peach (41), had been traveling northbound on VT Route 35 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing his vehicle to go off the roadway and overturn.  Further investigation revealed that Peach showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA            

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: WIndham County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022     1300 hours  

 

