Westminster Barracks/Crash/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B1007364
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-760-9417
DATE/TIME: 12-07-22 at approximately 1112 hours
STREET: VT Route 35.
TOWN: Athens
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Hill Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Overcast/Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeremy L. Peach
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Fit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the driver side body and all windows
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12-07-22, at approximately 1112 hours, Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 35 and Mill Hill Rd. in the Town of Athens. Troopers on the scene learned that the operator, Jeremy Peach (41), had been traveling northbound on VT Route 35 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing his vehicle to go off the roadway and overturn. Further investigation revealed that Peach showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: WIndham County Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 1300 hours