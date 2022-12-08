Submit Release
2022 KIDS' BOOK CHOICE AWARDS winners announced

These winners represent kids' favorites in 12 fun categories, from best book cover to favorite middle grade reader and more.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Child a Reader is thrilled to announce the winners of this year's KIDS' BOOK CHOICE AWARDS.

Voted on by young readers across the country from September to November, these winners represent kids' favorites in 12 fun categories, from best book cover to favorite middle grade reader and more.

A full list of the winners and more information about each book can be found at www.EveryChildaReader.net

Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) award-winning literacy charity whose popular national campaigns include Children’s Book Week, the longest-running literacy initiative in the country; the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, with the Library of Congress; the Kids’ Book Choice Awards, the only national book awards chosen by children and teens; and Get Caught Reading, a free poster program of role models reading new and classic books.

Every Child a Reader is supervised by the Children’s Book Council, the nonprofit trade association for children’s book publishers in North America. The CBC manages a portfolio of book awards, creates educational programming, promotes diversity in employment and in book publishing, compiles free reading lists and resources for teachers, librarians, booksellers, and parents, and partners with other national organizations who advocate for a love of reading by children and teens.

Carl Lennertz
Children's Book Council
+1 212-966-1990
