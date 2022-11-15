Advance Praise for a Major New Work of Southern and Jewish History

THE SUGAR KING by Peter M. Wolf, with a foreword by Calvin Trillin, is just out in hardcover and an e-book.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A remarkable, vivid, and meticulously researched story about an unjustly forgotten major figure of the nineteenth century.” - Nicholas B. Lemann“It’s more than a bio. It’s a way to understand Jewishness, the South, and America.” - Walter Isaacson“Peter Wolf’s The Sugar King is an absorbing ancestral journey.” - Henry Louis Gates, Jr.A penniless, illiterate, Jewish thirteen-year-old from France crosses the Atlantic alone. Landing in raucous and polyglot New Orleans in 1837, the third largest city in America, he starts out as a peddler of notions to plantations along the Mississippi. He remains unable to read or to write in English or in French his entire life. Nevertheless, by the end of his intrigue-filled life, Leon Godchaux is known as the “Sugar King of Louisiana,” the owner of fourteen plantations, the largest sugar producer in the region and the top taxpayer in the state. He refuses to enter the sugar business until the end of slavery. Unsympathetic to the Lost Cause, caught up in the Civil War, and negotiating Reconstruction and Jim Crow, Godchaux simultaneously builds an esteemed New Orleans clothing empire, relying on the accomplishments of two Black men. Joachim Tassin, a slave whose birth status both men conceal, is entwined with Godchaux in his clothing business, and Norbert Rillieux is a free man of color whose overlooked ingenious invention enables Leon Godchaux to build his sugar empire.THE SUGAR KING: LEON GODCHAUX, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots, by Peter M. Wolf (Bayou Editions, Nov. 2022)Hardcover and e-book is available at Octavia Books in New Orleans, your local bookstore, IndieBound, or Amazon.