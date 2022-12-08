Newbridge Health and Wellness Releases New Information on the Benefits of Intermittent Fasting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Newbridge Health and Wellness in Edina Minnesota just released a new blog detailing the surprising benefits of intermittent fasting.
Intermittent fasting is a trending weight loss regimen that may offer some surprising health benefits such as detoxing the body and helping to reduce inflammation. However, these are only a couple of the many potential benefits that intermittent fasting offers.
Intermittent fasting is the practice of setting aside designated times for eating and not eating. And though there are quite a few methods for engaging in intermittent fasting, the two most popular methods are:
• The 16:8 method – calls for eating all of one’s daily meals within an 8-hour time frame and subsequently fasting for 16 hours.
• The 5:2 method – eating as one normally would for five consecutive days and fasting for two consecutive days.
Intermittent fasting also may require counting calories and adhering to a diet of a specific calorie count. But the benefits of intermittent fasting stem from periodic breaks from eating overall.
The benefits of intermittent fasting include helping one to achieve a healthy weight, healing the gut, improving immune system function, Alzheimer’s disease prevention, and reducing insulin sensitivity.
In addition to the mentioned benefits, intermittent fasting also offers other potential benefits as well. And a few of these are:
• Reducing oxidative stress
• Improve blood sugar levels
• Improved heart health
• Lower cholesterol
• Improved cognitive function
• Improved sleep quality
• Improved blood pressure
Setting aside periodic times to eat and not eat also allows the body’s gut to clear itself and reduce insulin production. And this is where intermittent fasting can be a great asset when it comes to the act of reducing inflammation and creating a healthy gut microbiome.
Newbridge Health and Wellness in Edina Minnesota offers its patients a holistic approach to health and wellness and offer science-based functional medicine as its primary service. If you’re interested in learning more about intermittent fasting to help meet your health and wellness goals, you can reach out to Newbridge Health and Wellness here on the company website.
Joy Duginske
Intermittent fasting is a trending weight loss regimen that may offer some surprising health benefits such as detoxing the body and helping to reduce inflammation. However, these are only a couple of the many potential benefits that intermittent fasting offers.
Intermittent fasting is the practice of setting aside designated times for eating and not eating. And though there are quite a few methods for engaging in intermittent fasting, the two most popular methods are:
• The 16:8 method – calls for eating all of one’s daily meals within an 8-hour time frame and subsequently fasting for 16 hours.
• The 5:2 method – eating as one normally would for five consecutive days and fasting for two consecutive days.
Intermittent fasting also may require counting calories and adhering to a diet of a specific calorie count. But the benefits of intermittent fasting stem from periodic breaks from eating overall.
The benefits of intermittent fasting include helping one to achieve a healthy weight, healing the gut, improving immune system function, Alzheimer’s disease prevention, and reducing insulin sensitivity.
In addition to the mentioned benefits, intermittent fasting also offers other potential benefits as well. And a few of these are:
• Reducing oxidative stress
• Improve blood sugar levels
• Improved heart health
• Lower cholesterol
• Improved cognitive function
• Improved sleep quality
• Improved blood pressure
Setting aside periodic times to eat and not eat also allows the body’s gut to clear itself and reduce insulin production. And this is where intermittent fasting can be a great asset when it comes to the act of reducing inflammation and creating a healthy gut microbiome.
Newbridge Health and Wellness in Edina Minnesota offers its patients a holistic approach to health and wellness and offer science-based functional medicine as its primary service. If you’re interested in learning more about intermittent fasting to help meet your health and wellness goals, you can reach out to Newbridge Health and Wellness here on the company website.
Joy Duginske
Newbridge Health and Wellness
+1 6123867939
email us here