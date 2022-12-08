Submit Release
Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus for the 118th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today congratulating the newly elected leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus for the 118th Congress:

"I congratulate the Members and Members-elect who were elected to lead the Congressional Progressive Caucus in the 118th Congress, including Chair Pramila Jayapal, Deputy Chair Ilhan Omar, CPC Whip Greg Casar, and Vice Chairs Jill Tokuda, Sheila Jackson Lee, Mark Takano, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, and Becca Balint.  I also applaud the CPC's incoming Vice Chairs-at-Large: David Cicilline, Jared Huffman, Donald Norcross, and Maxwell Frost.  Under their leadership, the CPC will continue to help House Democrats advance progressive legislation to address many of the most pressing issues facing the American people.  Indeed, the CPC played an important role in enacting crucial pieces of legislation during the 117th Congress, including the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and many others.  I have been proud to work with Chairwoman Jayapal and the rest of CPC leadership to help set our Democratic agenda, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation next Congress as we seek to deliver further results For the People."

