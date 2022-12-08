CY2 Releases Student Communications Platform Alternative to Email
Connect for Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions sends messages via SMS, Canvas, Modo, Teams, WhatsApp
College students want to communicate in their preferred mobile app. We built Connect with direct input from our customers who struggle with institution emails going unread.”HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CY2, leading European Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the formal release of Connect for PeopleSoft, a student communications platform alternative to email.
Connect for PeopleSoft addresses the persistent, twin issues of institutions ever-increasing need to communicate with their students coupled with low email read rates.
Connect impacts the entire student lifecycle. Examples include:
• Recruitment – event reminders; application completion
• Enrollment – payments; housing; Summer melt
• Student Support – mental health; at-risk advisement
• Career/Workforce – job fairs; networking
• Alumni – meetups; donations/benefits
Student communications data from Connect can be correlated with other data to support Institutional Research around planning, policy and decision making with the ultimate benefits being student retention and success.
Connect for PeopleSoft features:
• Secure, cloud-based integration to Campus Solutions
• Omni channel support – connect with students in their preferred mode
• Integration with campus mobile apps and portals
• Institution defined student groups and rules
• Always-on channel(s) for students who don’t opt-in to at least one channel
“College students are conditioned to communicate in whatever mobile app they prefer,” said Ernst La Haye, CY2’s Managing Director. “CY2 built Connect based on direct input from our customers who struggle with institution emails to students going unread.”
Connect can be implemented in weeks and integrated with an institution’s existing security infrastructure including Single Signon.
About CY2
CY2 is a Campus Solutions consulting and solutions development leader. With more than 30 consultants and developers, and nearly 400 successful customer projects, CY2’s mission is to help Higher Education institutions derive maximum value from their Oracle investment. CY2’s software solutions include:
• Guided Pathways/Program Enrollment
• Continuing Education
• Admissions Management
• Anonymizer
