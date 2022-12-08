Route 309 Connector Construction to Close Township Line Road Beginning January 3 in Franconia, Hatfield Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road for one year beginning Tuesday, January 3, as part of the Route 309 Connector Project to build a new roadway alignment to connect Wambold Road from Allentown Road to the Hatfield/Souderton Pike intersection in Franconia and Hatfield townships, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Local access will be maintained up to the closure. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

This improvement project, Section HT2, covers 2.3 miles and is the second of three contracts to move to construction to build the five-mile-long Route 309 Connector in Montgomery and Bucks counties to enhance mobility and safety for motorists traveling between Route 309 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange.

Under Section HT2, PennDOT's contractor will:

Construct a new roadway from Allentown Road to the Hatfield/Souderton Pike intersection;

Reconstruct Township Line Road from Cowpath Road to Hatfield Souderton Pike;

Replace two culverts;

Construct two retaining walls;

Build six noise walls on both sides of Wambold Road between Elroy Road and Cowpath Road;

Install four new traffic signals and removing and replacing two others;

Upgrade the traffic signals along existing Wambold Road to a new adaptive system;

Upgrade pedestrian facilities;

Construct stormwater management facilities throughout the project

Perform various drainage, roadway and signing improvements;

Construct 1.5 miles of multi-use trail between Allentown Road and Cowpath Road;

Perform improvements to the Route 63 (Old Forty Road) and Pennsylvania Turnpike EZ Pass ramp intersection in Towamencin Township; and

Perform off-site traffic signal improvements in Lower Salford and Towamencin townships.



The first section under PennDOT's Route 309 Connector program, Section HAT, was completed in 2012 and included rebuilding and realigning approximately 1.5 miles of Wambold Road from Route 63 to Allentown Road in Franconia Township.

The final section, Section HT3, from Hatfield/Souderton Pike to County Line Road, Route 309 and Fairhill Road in Hatfield and Franconia townships, Montgomery County, and Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is currently in preliminary engineering.



Construction on this project began in January 2022 with clearing, erosion and sedimentary control operations and construction of a temporary access road.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $42.4 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in fall 2027.

