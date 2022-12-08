Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,743 in the last 365 days.

USEA Energy Briefing Explores Winter Electricity Stress, Load Shedding

Utilities in at least three regions of the country and Texas should be prepared for winter energy shortfalls and load shedding.

It is a grim winter picture alleviated only by early warnings and the preparedness of utilities, working cooperatively, to rush crews and other relief to each other.”
— Llewellyn King
WASHINGTON DC, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utilities in at least three regions of the country -- the Midwest, the South and New England – and Texas should be prepared for winter energy shortfalls and load shedding. This is the consensus of numerous prognostications, including from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), the industry’s own forecaster.

In the Midwest, nuclear and coal have been retired without being replaced megawatt-for-megawatt. In the South, it may be that utilities aren’t yet fully prepared for atypical cold events. And in New England, natural gas shortages, caused by pipeline inadequacy for generation, may lead to load shedding.

"It is a grim picture alleviated only by early warnings and the preparedness of utilities, working cooperatively, to rush crews and other relief to each other," said longtime energy journalist Llewellyn King.

The National Weather Service and the commercial services are projecting a warmer-than-usual winter. But the joker is unpredictable severe weather: It promises to be capricious, a reflection of the new weather reality. Already we have seen severe weather across the country, and snow in Texas in November.

To assess the coming winter, the United States Energy Association -- a no-fuel-preference, non-political, and non-lobbying group -- has scheduled a virtual press briefing, another in its series, to examine what the utility industry and the public face as winter bears down.

As with previous briefings, the format is a panel of knowledgeable reporters will question a panel of experts.

The briefing will be held on Zoom on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Llewellyn King has organized it and will serve as moderator. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis will give welcoming and closing remarks.

The experts:
Jim Robb, President and CEO, NERC
Robert Rowe, CEO, NorthWestern Energy
Anne George, VP External Affairs and Corporate Communications, ISO New England
Scott Aaronson, Senior VP Security and Preparedness, Edison Electric Institute
Philip Sharp, former U.S. Representative (D-IN)

The reporters:
Elizabeth Souder, Freelance
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Rod Kuckro, Freelance
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Matt Chester, Energy Central

The briefing is open to the press and the public. Following it, a recording will be available on https://usea.org.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udKIsUlkSrCNbLN2YCLkXA

Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

USEA Energy Briefing Explores Winter Electricity Stress, Load Shedding

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.