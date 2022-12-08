USEA Energy Briefing Explores Winter Electricity Stress, Load Shedding
Utilities in at least three regions of the country and Texas should be prepared for winter energy shortfalls and load shedding.
It is a grim winter picture alleviated only by early warnings and the preparedness of utilities, working cooperatively, to rush crews and other relief to each other.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utilities in at least three regions of the country -- the Midwest, the South and New England – and Texas should be prepared for winter energy shortfalls and load shedding. This is the consensus of numerous prognostications, including from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), the industry’s own forecaster.
— Llewellyn King
In the Midwest, nuclear and coal have been retired without being replaced megawatt-for-megawatt. In the South, it may be that utilities aren’t yet fully prepared for atypical cold events. And in New England, natural gas shortages, caused by pipeline inadequacy for generation, may lead to load shedding.
"It is a grim picture alleviated only by early warnings and the preparedness of utilities, working cooperatively, to rush crews and other relief to each other," said longtime energy journalist Llewellyn King.
The National Weather Service and the commercial services are projecting a warmer-than-usual winter. But the joker is unpredictable severe weather: It promises to be capricious, a reflection of the new weather reality. Already we have seen severe weather across the country, and snow in Texas in November.
To assess the coming winter, the United States Energy Association -- a no-fuel-preference, non-political, and non-lobbying group -- has scheduled a virtual press briefing, another in its series, to examine what the utility industry and the public face as winter bears down.
As with previous briefings, the format is a panel of knowledgeable reporters will question a panel of experts.
The briefing will be held on Zoom on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Llewellyn King has organized it and will serve as moderator. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis will give welcoming and closing remarks.
The experts:
Jim Robb, President and CEO, NERC
Robert Rowe, CEO, NorthWestern Energy
Anne George, VP External Affairs and Corporate Communications, ISO New England
Scott Aaronson, Senior VP Security and Preparedness, Edison Electric Institute
Philip Sharp, former U.S. Representative (D-IN)
The reporters:
Elizabeth Souder, Freelance
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Rod Kuckro, Freelance
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Matt Chester, Energy Central
The briefing is open to the press and the public. Following it, a recording will be available on https://usea.org.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udKIsUlkSrCNbLN2YCLkXA
