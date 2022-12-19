SmartMomGig.com and Accelerant BSP LLC ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
SmartMomGig.com and Accelerant partner, to bring jobs, upskills, and remote freelance work opportunities to rural American women, men, and businesses
Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com and Joel McKay Smith, CEO of Accelerant, celebrating the announcement of their partnership and all the opportunities it will provide for people in rural America
Bringing jobs, upskills, and work opportunities to rural American women, men, and businesses
Business for SmartMomGig.com will continue to be conducted in Colorado, as well as at the new office address, nestled with City Weekly, at 175 West 200 South, Suite 100 Garden Level, in Salt Lake City, UT 84101.
Joel McKay Smith, CEO of Accelerant, stated, “SmartMomGig is a perfect complement to the efforts Accelerant has been executing the last eight years. We have always wanted a farm team, and the timing could not be better, in regards to working with companies and people affected by what we all hope will be a short-term downturn. Accelerant welcomes our friends at Accelerant Innovation Engine, Aspire Ability, auticon, Alpha Tech Research, BluCanaryCapital, Building Beginnings, Copperfield Publishing, CORI, Hoo-Nah, Hudu Academy, GOEO - RCIC - ROI – REDI - Rural Innovation, PCAN, ROI, Rural Jobs, 7Xusa, SLC Innovation, Tech Lake City, Silicon Slopes, Stem Action Center, Utah Geek Events, Utah Tech Week, Tetra Tech, VSchool, VCO, and anyone I might have missed, to reach out and discuss how we can collaborate on this exciting and timely union.”
ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy. SmartMomGig.com is your platform for the transitioning workforce. Their staff is your staff! #womenentrepreneurs #workflexibility #remotework #smartmomgig
ABOUT Accelerant BSP LLC
Accelerant provides advanced workforce development, approaching it with the AIE model, focusing on development of the right people, doing the right job, in the right place. They work with clients to tap new talent pools of employees in urban and rural communities, creating significant social impact and client business advantages. Accelerant is engaged in Public-Private partnerships and numerous Private partnerships and collaborations, making it possible to create new economic, educational, and employment opportunities. Accelerant serves companies, transforms communities, and changes lives. #workforcedevelopment #changinglives #socialimpact #accelerant
Melissa Glasson
SmartMomGig.com
+1 720-295-3363
customer.service@smartmomgig.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other