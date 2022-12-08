9th Annual Journey to Bethlehem at Crossline Church Attracts Thousands
A Living Nativity in Laguna Hills
Wow! This is incredible, everyone in my family loved it. It's so immersive and has become the highlight of our Christmas season!”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the Christmas story coming to life in Bethlehem as it was 2,000 years ago at Crossline Church in Laguna Hills. Named in the top 10 holiday events for families in South OC, each year Journey to Bethlehem attracts thousands of people from Orange County for an immersive and live nativity– featuring hundreds of volunteers as Joseph, Mary, baby Jesus, angels, Roman soldiers and shepherds as well as live camels, sheep, horses, and donkeys. Journey to Bethlehem is designed to transport you to the day of Jesus’ birth- Christmas Day- so that you and your family may be immersed in the joy of the coming King as you have never experienced before. Come experience why this is a family tradition for hundreds of families each year.
— Warren Thompson
This walk-through outdoor experience includes live music, unique food inspired by Jerusalem cuisine, and multiple immersive activities for all ages. As you journey through Bethlehem, each guest is given a map of the city and a bag of Roman coins to exchange for flatbread, dried meats, hot chocolate, coffee, and holiday treats. This family-friendly event features a Craft Village for kids, plus camel rides and select foods for purchase. Purchase tickets for this event for $5 at crosslinechurch.com/christmas (Free to anyone in need). Parking is free, provided at Crossline Community Church, and the event is ADA accessible outside on a field of grass.
Join us for Journey To Bethlehem on Friday, December 9th, Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, at the Crossline Community Church Field located at 23331 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Hills, CA, 92653.
Registration is recommended at www.crosslinechurch.com/christmas
Crossline Church will also be hosting Family Christmas on Sunday December 18th featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and Christmas photo-ops and Christmas Eve services on Saturday December 24th.
Crossline Community Church is a loving, flip-flop-friendly, vibrant church body where we love God, love people, and have a blast. Founded in 2005, Crossline has a reputation for freedom of worship, Biblical teaching and a place the whole family can call home. We keep the main thing the main thing – Jesus – and we are a safe place to hear a life-changing message so that you can connect, grow and learn how to follow Jesus. Our services are Sundays at 9 and 11 AM– indoor, outdoor, and online–and we operate Crossline Christian Preschool and engaging programs for youth and adults throughout the week. The campus is right off the 5-freeway in Laguna Hills near the Irvine Spectrum at 23331 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Hills, CA, 92653.
For more information, visit www.crosslinechurch.com or call (949) 916-0250.
Journey To Bethlehem - The Totally Immersive Living Nativity - Laguna Hills, California