Crossline Church and Israeli American Council to Host Solidarity Event with Survivor of Nova Music Festival Attack
Jews and Christians Coming Together on May 15th
In a time of worldwide antisemitism and disinformation on college campuses, followers of Jesus must stand together with the Jewish community and with the nation of Israel.”LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable show of unity and solidarity, Crossline Church and the Israeli American Council (IAC), in collaboration with multiple Orange County Rabbis, Shoreline Church, and Harvest Orange County, are proud to announce a special event featuring Ofri Reiner, a courageous survivor of the horrific October 7 attack at the Nova Music Festival. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 15th, at 7 PM at Crossline Church in Laguna Hills. For tickets, go to the IAC events page.
— JP Jones, Senior Pastor, Crossline Church
This significant gathering seeks to foster solidarity and unity among Jews and Christians in Orange County during a time of significant turmoil and misinformation. Attendees will hear firsthand from Ofri Reiner about her harrowing experience, where Hamas militants tragically killed 364 individuals and took dozens more hostage.
Following Ms. Reiner’s testimony, a panel discussion will feature local Rabbis, Jewish leaders, and Pastors, offering a unique opportunity for open dialogue and understanding between the two communities. The panel will address the ongoing impact of the October 7 massacre, the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, which saw more than 1,200 Israelis killed and many others taken captive.
"Jews and Christians share a common commitment to the Torah, the Prophets, the Holy Land, and the all-powerful, all-loving Creator. In a time of worldwide antisemitism and disinformation on college campuses, followers of Jesus must stand together with the Jewish community and with the nation of Israel. We believe in the Abrahamic Covenant, and we must stand for truth, for love, and against hate," said JP Jones, Senior Pastor at Crossline Church.
"In a time where antisemitism is all around us, those who stand with the Jewish people deserve recognition and respect. Events like this are a step in the right direction toward overcoming hatred and building peace in our communities,” said Inbal Greenberg, Director at IAC.
Greg Munck, Lead Pastor
Crossline Church
+1 949-916-0250
gmunck@crosslinechurch.com