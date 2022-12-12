Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,685 in the last 365 days.

Falcon Wealth Planning Named Best Wealth Management Firm in Los Angeles

Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

Accolades from AdvisoryHQ give Falcon Wealth a 5-Star Ranking for Best Financial Advisor in Los Angeles.

Falcon Wealth’s purpose is to work for our clients and ensure we give them the best experience possible.”
— Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is ending 2022 flying high. Just a few short weeks after hitting half a billion dollars in asset management - an end-of-year goal for the firm - they’ve been named as one of the best financial advisors in Los Angeles, California by AdvisoryHQ.

According to their “Top-Down Advisor Selection Methodology,” AdvisoryHQ uses keyword search analysis from popular search engines and their own site to determine what the general consumer is looking for in an advisory firm. Based on the results, AdvisorHQ developed a set of criteria for choosing its best advisors such as fiduciary duty, customized service, quality of service, and more.

“We’re honored to be considered a part of this group of firms that have been ranked,” CEO Gabriel Shahin, CFP® said. “The recognition is much more meaningful knowing that AdvisoryHQ’s rankings were based on consumer-based review. Falcon Wealth's purpose is to work for our clients and ensure we give them the best experience possible.”

As mentioned in AdvisoryHQ’s review, Falcon’s main priority is educating and protecting its clients against unnecessary risks, too many fees, and investing in unsuitable products for their financial situation. In conclusion, AdvisoryHQ granted Falcon Wealth a 5-star rating on their ranking for the Best Wealth Management Firms in Los Angeles for 2022-2023.

About Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE-ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.

Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
+1 855-963-2526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Falcon Wealth Planning Named Best Wealth Management Firm in Los Angeles

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.