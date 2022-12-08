Global Dry Eye Experts to Share Measurement Tips in New Webinar
Registration is Open for the January 31 World Council of Optometry and Alcon Online EventST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Alcon have opened registration for “Dry Eye Spotlight 2: Measurement,” the second in a series of global dry eye disease education webinars. The January 31 webinar, led by Professor James Wolffsohn and featuring Professors Jennifer Craig and Lyndon Jones, explores the signs and symptoms of dry eye and how to confirm a diagnosis. In this installment, the expert faculty shares evidence-based, practical methods for adopting measurement techniques and highlights those which are available without additional investment in instrumentation.
The event includes an interactive live chat to give participants exclusive access to these distinguished experts at no cost. Register at https://bit.ly/DryEyeMeasurement.
Professor Wolffsohn said, “The main thing that I want viewers of this webinar to take away is how important it is to get involved in mitigating, measuring, and managing dry eye. Twenty to 30 percent of your patients likely suffer from dry eye. You can offer them so much relief and improve their quality of life by understanding what they’re experiencing, making a clear diagnosis, and delivering really simple treatment.”
The “Dry Eye Spotlight 2: Measurement” webinar will be independently presented in three time zones with live faculty-attendee interaction on Tuesday, January 31:
5 p.m. HKT/SST = Hong Kong/Singapore
6 p.m. CET = Central Europe
6 p.m. PST = Pacific Standard
Participants may choose their session when registering at https://bit.ly/DryEyeMeasurement.
The first webinar in the series, “Dry Eye Spotlight 1: Mitigation,” is now available on demand at the initiative’s recently launched website dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info. Led by Professor Craig, it focuses on understanding the prevalence and etiology of dry eye, associated risk factors, and how to triage patients presenting with symptoms. The website also features tools and resources based on the three main pillars of mitigation, measurement, and management that eye care professionals can use right away.
WCO and Alcon partnered to develop the dry eye disease education initiative to raise optometrists’ understanding of dry eye and deliver resources on practical management. Dry eye disease can be a chronic, painful condition. About 1.4 billion people are affected by dry eye symptoms worldwide, with reports of increased occurrence aligning with notable factors such as increasing use of technology, environmental triggers, and an aging population. The education initiative brings together world-renowned experts to share the latest dry eye disease data and science with the entire optometric community.
The January 31 presentation will be available on demand following the event at dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info. Registration for the third and fourth webinars in the Dry Eye Spotlight series, “Management” (March 7) and “Dry Eye Wheel Tool” (May 9), will open in the coming months.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
