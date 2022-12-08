Tis’ the Season of Giving Zirkova Vodka donates over $25,000 to the Canada Ukraine Foundation
Katherine continues to support Ukraine by donating the proceeds from their newly launched, Zirkova Unity Vodka, which is “proudly made in Canada, for Ukraine”.
As a Ukrainian Canadian, I am so proud of my ancestral heritage and the strength Ukrainians have shown in the face of adversity. I am equally proud of Canada for the enormous difference it has made.”OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 22, 2022, on the Opening Night of the Rebuild Ukraine Conference, Katherine Vellinga, CEO of Zirkova Vodka, presented a cheque for $25,185 to the Canada Ukraine Foundation. The cheque represents the commitment to donate profits from sales of Zirkova One and Zirkova Together from February through April as well as the profits from Zirkova Unity through October.
Katherine continues to support Ukraine by donating the proceeds from their newly launched, Zirkova Unity Vodka which is “proudly made in Canada, for Ukraine”. Distilled in Ontario, it was handcrafted by their Ukrainian Master Distiller. The genesis of Zirkova Unity was partially inspired as a response to continue their financial support until they could start producing Zirkova One and Zirkova Together at the distillery in Katherine’s ancestral homeland and the birthplace of vodka, Ukraine. By continuing to produce Zirkova ONE and TOGETHER vodkas in Ukraine, and keeping their Ukrainian and Canadian distilleries open and their people employed, along with using her platform to bring awareness of the hardships and atrocities that are happening in Ukraine, Katherine is hopeful that their efforts make an impact on the people of Ukraine.
“As a Ukrainian Canadian, I am so proud of my ancestral heritage, and the strength Ukrainians have shown in the face of adversity. I am equally proud of the people of Canada for the enormous difference they have made in helping and supporting Ukraine and their citizens.”
Often asked how people can help, Katherine tells everyone, “you can help with your time, talents or treasure. Canadians have stepped up in so many ways: fundraising, volunteering, taking in families, and vocally supporting Ukraine throughout this challenging time. It is important that the support for Ukraine continues”.
Katherine’s continued vocal and humanitarian support has resulted in her being barred from visiting or doing business with Russia. It is unnerving to think that someone in the Russian state has targeted her business and her husband, but Zirkova Vodka remains committed to continuing its work to support Ukraine. To date, there are over 1000 prominent Canadians on the Russian Federation’s Barred Canadians List.
