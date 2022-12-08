PUBLIC NOTICE

ILLINOIS, December 8 - Pursuant to Section 17-40 of the Property Tax Code (35 ILCS 200/17-40), the percentage to be applied to the assessed valuation of locally assessed property other than that assessed under Sections 10-110 through 10-140 and 10-170 through 10-200 of the Property Tax Code (35 ILCS 200/10-110 through 10-140 and 10-170 through 10-200) in Lake County as certified by the Department of Revenue for the assessment year 2022 is 0.00% by the application of an equalization factor of 1.0000.









David Harris

Director of Revenue

DH:ASB:ch