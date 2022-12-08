El-Jay's Billboard Charting Music Captures the Heart and Transports Audiences Back to Era of Classic Soul

EL-Jay, Billboard Charting Artist / Actor EL-Jay, Billboard Charting Artist / Actor EL-Jay, Billboard Charting Artist / Actor EL-Jay, Billboard Charting Artist / Actor EL-Jay, Billboard Charting Artist / Actor

El-Jay's Billboard Charting High-Energy Neo-Soul, R&B and Pop Flow Music Captures the Heart and Transports Audiences Back in Time, as the Era of Classic Soul.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment and music have always been present in the artist El-Jay’s life. He began to demonstrate creativity while showing interest in acting, music, and modeling at an early age. Apart from teaching himself how to dance, El-Jay drew inspiration from Michael Jackson. He began to mimic Michael’s every move and entertained others with his adaptation of the well-known artist. El-Jay was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA and is the oldest of three children of the multi-platinum artist; Rome, who's big hit was “I Belong to You”. El-Jay has enjoyed a lifetime of musical influence from his father.

During his middle and high school years, El-Jay put music on hold and jumped into playing sports. After his first year of college, he was drawn back to his musical roots and picked up where he left off with singing, writing, acting, modeling and dancing. Given El-Jay's raw talent and true nature, his real potential came to the forefront with the opportunity to sing on Rome’s independent album “To the Highest” as well as the “People of This World” music video.

El-Jay was featured in the movie "Never Heard" directed by Josh Webber, and his song was on the official soundtrack of the movie. He also appeared in major TV shows, countless commercials and music videos with over 700 million views, including "Swang" by Rae Sremmurd, “F with Your” by KidInk, "Bio Terra Commercial", and "Jay The Cheater". El-Jay also landed his first leading movie role in "Babylon", portraying a character named Legend.

El-Jay's new single and music video “What You Wanna Do” off his album “The Journey" has gone to number 1 on iTunes. Along with his dance that went viral on triller, he is on his way to becoming a household name. Stay up on all the music, news and El- Jay's upcoming tour schedule on social media at Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealeljayy, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealeljay/, and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealeljaymusic.

EL-JAY - What You Wanna Do - official music videorive