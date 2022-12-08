Porter Airlines reveals first Embraer E195-E2 destinations, between Toronto Pearson and Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal

New routes, fare structure offer elevated economy experience for every passenger

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is introducing the first three routes with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Ottawa International Airport (YOW), and Montreal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

For the first time in its 16-year history, Porter is bringing its distinguished approach to service, emphasizing style, care and charm, to Western Canada. Flights between Toronto Pearson and Vancouver give travellers the ability to fly across the country with an airline that prioritizes enjoyable economy air travel for every passenger.

Porter has long-standing relationships with Ottawa and Montreal, representing the first two destinations served when the airline started flying in 2006 from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ). Passengers can now choose to travel with Porter using two Toronto airports on these popular routes, with the start of Pearson service. Montreal and Ottawa will continue playing important roles in Porter's network as new destinations are introduced in 2023.

Service begins in February 2023 with multiple daily, non-stop flights, increasing over time for additional flexibility.

From Toronto

Pearson to: Flights begin: Average daily, non-stop,

round-trips: Introductory roundtrip

fares start at: Ottawa (YOW) Feb. 1, 2023 4 as of Feb 1, 2023 $225 Montreal (YUL) Feb. 1, 2023 4 as of Feb. 7, 2023 $225 Vancouver (YVR) Feb. 7, 2023 3 as of Mar. 21, 2023 $248

Building on the distinct service it offers today in regional air travel, Porter is introducing a new economy experience with an even greater commitment to hospitality and sustainability, at highly competitive fares. This new approach to economy air travel challenges what every North American airline does today.

Porter's existing signature in-flight experience featuring complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with a selection of premium snacks, will continue to be part of the journey. The introduction of the E195-E2 also brings passengers free, fast WiFi. On longer flights, Porter is adding the option of fresh meals made with real food and healthy ingredients.

A collection of six fares is available to support a broader product offering, including two new options specifically for the PorterReserve all-inclusive economy experience. These fares are currently available for purchase, with the associated in-flight amenities starting Feb. 1. This includes routes served by E195-E2 and Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Porter will offer a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. It is the only airline with no middle seats on every flight, including its existing De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet. Porter's order for up to 100 E195-E2s means additional routes will be announced regularly.

The E195-E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft, at 65% quieter and up to 25% cleaner than previous-generation technology. It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today. Combined with its existing De Havilland Dash 8-400s, Porter will have one of the most environmentally sustainable aircraft fleets in the world.

Sustainability is also at the heart of the new menu design, with a priority on reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastics onboard, providing biodegradable cups and cutlery, and eco-friendly packaging. Catering partners also feature high-quality Canadian brands that will be announced prior to the introduction of E195-E2 flights.

Flights are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents. Porter Escapes vacation packages will be available soon.

Quotes

"Porter's introduction of the E195-E2 provides the ability to operate throughout North America, including the west coast, better positioning us to serve the needs of many more business and leisure passengers. This investment introduces a new level of thoughtful service, unmatched by any other airline in North America. It will change the way passengers think about flying economy. A substantial amount of work has been accomplished to mark this milestone announcement, the first of many. I want to acknowledge the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of our team members for getting us to this point. It's quite an achievement."

- Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines

"We're pleased to welcome Porter Airlines to Toronto Pearson. As the demand for travel continues to increase, we are happy to have Porter Airlines join us to offer even more options for our passengers."

- Janik Reigate, Director of Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to be supporting Porter in the expansion of its Canadian air service offering at YUL by adding a route to Toronto Pearson Airport. We are also very excited about welcoming the Embraer E195-E2 for the first time this February. ADM and its airline industry partners are committed to reducing their environmental impact and the introduction of this aircraft is an important step towards

sustainability by reducing both greenhouse gas emissions and the noise footprint."

- Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development,

ADM

"As Porter's inaugural destination in 2006, YOW is thrilled to be part of their Embraer E195-E2 introduction. With construction of Porter's YOW-based maintenance hangar well underway, plus the resulting air service growth, this carrier's commitment to YOW is unprecedented. Not only does Porter's next generation jets add to their flying refined experience, YOW's future is bright with this aircraft being an integral part of it."

- Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority President and CEO

"We're excited to welcome Porter airlines to Vancouver International Airport as it launches its new service to Toronto, offering travellers even more selection when visiting family and friends. As the Canadian travel and tourism industry continues to recover, we look forward to Porter Airlines beginning service in the new year."

- Mike McNaney, Vice President & Chief External Affairs Office at Vancouver Airport Authority

"Porter is an airline distinguished by its levels of service, care, and charm. Their choice of the E2 as the vehicle to launch their exciting expansion plans into Western Canada and beyond is a huge source of pride for Embraer. The economics, comfort, low emissions, and quietness of the aircraft will deliver an amazing experience for Porter and their guests."

- Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

