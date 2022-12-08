Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health Demystifies Anti-Wrinkle Treatments in New Comparison Guide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health recently released a new guide that demystifies anti-wrinkle treatments – including BOTOX, hyaluronic acid injections, and skincare creams. As women and men alike seek to turn back the clock and slow signs of aging, medical spas offer a variety of procedures. Now, Elevate has compared the top three options for an easier choice:
• Anti-wrinkle creams
• Hyaluronic acid injections (Juvéderm)
• Botulinum toxin injections (BOTOX)
Topical skincare products like anti-wrinkle creams and serums are a popular choice, but they tend to work only on a surface level. In addition, they act more as a preventative measure to protect the skin from developing signs of premature aging. Because these products act as an at-home solution, they cost far less than injections and are more accessible.
Juvéderm and BOTOX are increasing in popularity as well – even amongst younger patients. These medical procedures must be performed by a licensed professional, and therefore, are more expensive. Both forms of injections typically cost hundreds of dollars for a single treatment, and Juvéderm is the higher priced of the two.
Each injection method works to treat wrinkles differently. Hyaluronic acid injections (Juvéderm) are designed to fill the skin with gel-like hyaluronic acid (HA) to plump the skin. This decreases the appearance of wrinkles in the same manner as an inflated balloon. Juvéderm is best for those looking to reduce existing wrinkles; it is generally more compatible with multiple skin types since HA is a sugar found naturally in the body.
BOTOX is more widely recognized as an anti-wrinkle treatment. Rather than “filling” the skin, BOTOX combats wrinkles by preventing the facial muscles from contracting. Expressions such as laughing or crying are restricted, thus stopping the appearance of associated wrinkles. Because these injections are also a preventative measure, the procedure can be performed along with Juvéderm injections.
Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health provides aesthetic procedures, including BOTOX and Juvéderm. Their licensed professionals ensure that women and men can treat wrinkles safely, effectively, and painlessly.
To schedule an appointment with Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health, schedule a consult or injection on their website here.
Rachael Swalling
