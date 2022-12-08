Emergency Safety Solutions Taps Former NHTSA Administrator Dr. Ricardo Martinez as Senior Safety Advisor

ESS Logo Dr. Ricardo Martinez Joins ESS as Senior Safety Advisor

HOUSTON, TEXAS, U.S.A., December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®), which revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems to help prevent crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles and their occupants, announced today Ricardo Martinez, MD, FACEP will assist the company in its efforts to work with U.S. federal and state governments to enhance awareness of the growing disabled vehicle safety problem and ESS’ breakthrough solution to address it.

Dr. Martinez is a board-certified emergency physician who has dedicated his career to trauma care and automotive injury prevention. He led the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 1994-1999, with a special emphasis on making motor vehicle injuries a public health issue and creating public-private partnerships to engage the issue nationwide.

In his new role with ESS, Dr. Martinez will support the company’s government affairs strategy and outreach, including working with government and NGO stakeholders to advance policies that work in tandem with the global deployment of H.E.L.P. lighting and digital alert technologies. He’ll also help ESS to secure Section 405 development funds appropriated by the 2021 U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for “Preventing Roadside Deaths” using advanced lighting and digital warnings to prevent crashes and improve post-crash response.

“As one of longest-tenured and most respected Administrators to ever lead NHTSA, Dr. Martinez brings exceptional expertise and a relentless passion for road safety to our team,” said Tom Metzger, CEO of ESS. “He’s highly adept at navigating policymaking communities at all levels and has cultivated extensive relationships with automakers – which will enhance our efforts to accelerate OEM adoption of H.E.L.P. and related safety features on ESS’ roadmap. Moreover, as a renowned emergency room and trauma physician, Dr. Martinez knows first-hand how important it is for ESS to succeed in our quest to eliminate crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles.”

“My entire career has been focused on keeping people safe and healthy – at home, on the road, and everywhere else they venture. But the challenge of making roadways safer and finding ways to eliminate preventable tragedies has always had a special meaning to me. That’s why I’m excited about assisting ESS,” said Martinez. “ESS’ H.E.L.P. technology offers an immediate, low-cost, easy-to-implement solution to a troubling global auto safety issue. I’m committed to doing everything I can to help bring life-saving benefits to as many motorists as possible, as quickly as possible.”

About Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Safety Solutions is a certified minority owned enterprise whose mission is to save lives by eliminating preventable crashes involving vulnerable vehicles that are disabled and stopped on or near active roadways. This growing safety issue affects more than 72,000 people yearly in the U.S., with 15,000 injured or killed. ESS’ suite of H.E.L.P. solutions provide advanced lighting alerts and digital location-based alerts to greatly improve advance warning communications to drivers.

# # #