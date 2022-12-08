PSC Approves Delmarva Power Arrearage Management Program

Delmarva Power, with support and approval of the Delaware Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Delaware Public Advocate, is providing more than $1.9 million to help limited-income residential customers in Delaware significantly reduce existing account balances through funding available from

the company’s Arrearage Management Program (AMP). The PSC recently approved the proposal to help approximately 2,700 limited income customers by forgiving past due charges on their accounts. The credits, which can be up to $6,000 per household, are made possible through the use of funds remaining from the commitment by Delmarva Power’s parent company, Exelon at the time of its merger with Delmarva Power and its sister utilities.



“This funding provides yet another level of support to help our customers who are struggling with energy costs the most,” said Morlon Bell-Izzard, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “We have programs to help every customer manage their bills and take control of their energy use. We are here to support our customers through these challenging times. It is our responsibility and our commitment.”



“We appreciate the Commission approving the work of the parties to get this funding on the street and into Delmarva’s customers’ accounts. Utilizing this one-time AMP funding from the merger with Exelon will provide needed assistance to Delmarva’s low-income customers at a time of great need,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater.



“The Exelon/PHI merger continues to pay dividends for Delmarva Power customers, and the Public Service Commission appreciates the efforts of Delmarva Power and the Delaware Public Advocate to put this money to good use,” said PSC Chairman Dallas Winslow.



Delmarva Power is reaching out to customers who will receive the credits. To be eligible, customers must meet the following criteria:

• Be a residential Delmarva Power Delaware customer (both natural gas and

electric customers are eligible) with unpaid charges from July 31, 2022 or earlier.

• Have qualified for state assistance programs.

• Must not currently be in disconnection status due to nonpayment for a period of

more than 90 days.



Delmarva Power established AMP in 2019 as an extension of its assistance programs to support limited-income customers and as part of the company’s commitment to helping meet the energy needs of every customer. Through AMP, more than $2.1 million has been provided to help customers pay off existing account balances. In addition to AMP, Delmarva Power helps connect customers with important federal,

state and local assistance funding, including grants from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts (up to $2,500 in Delaware) with no payback required, based on a household’s income, type of fuel and type of dwelling. Homeowners, renters, roomers and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant. Delaware customers can review eligibility requirements and apply for LIHEAP

energy assistance by visiting the Delaware Department of Health and Services website or by calling 302-654-9295 in New Castle County, 302-674-1782 in Kent County or 302- 856-6310 in Sussex County.



Additional assistance for customers in Delaware is available through Delaware 211. By dialing 2-1-1, customers can be referred to local agencies and services that can assist with utilities and other necessities. More information is available at delaware211.org. If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bill, Delmarva Power Customer Care is also available to help with:

• Payment arrangements that offer tailored payment plans

• Extending payment periods for balances

• Connecting customers with energy assistance funds

Customers can contact Delmarva Power at 800-375-7117 to discuss payment

arrangements or visit delmarva.com/EnergyAssistance to learn more about energy

assistance options.



