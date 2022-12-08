This Holiday Season Visit the Beautiful Beaches of the Yucatán
With 250 miles of beaches and an average 72 degrees, the state of Yucatan, offers jungle, picturesque towns and colorful waters.MERIDA, YUCATAN, MEXICO, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Yucatan has an exceptional temperature during the winter season, an average of 72 degrees; that is the perfect climate to enjoy its clean beaches that have been distinguished as part of the Platinum Beaches by the Mexican Institute for Standardization and Certification, joining the select list of the best beaches in the country.
With almost 250 miles of beaches, it is home to unique settings in which its jungle environments, picturesque towns, nature reserves, and its colorful waters in shades of emerald green and turquoise blue, will envelop you with its great attraction full of mysticism.
If you are still thinking about where to spend the holidays, here’s a list of some of the most beautiful beaches in Yucatan to enjoy a warm Christmas and a delicious weekend in one of the trending destinations of 2023.
Let's begin with Celestún; without a doubt a natural and eco-tourism paradise that houses exceptional landscapes, where its extensive beaches with abundant coconut palms and mangroves will become an ideal setting for lovers of outdoor activities, as this area is part of the World Heritage Special Reserve of the Ría Celestún biosphere, which is home to approximately 400 species of migratory birds that arrive in the entity from December to March, making this an incomparable natural spectacle.
One hour away from the city of Mérida, we find the Port of Telchac, the best option for all those who seek peace and tranquility during their vacations, its peaceful waters are perfect for swimming in complete tranquility; here you can also visit the Museum of the Sea, the only one in the area, which maintains an exhibition of various species of marine fossils, snails, shells and more.
Not far from there, is the beautiful Laguna Rosada with its singular pink color, belonging to Xtampú’s lagoon, where in addition to taking spectacular photos, you can learn more about salt extraction. While in the area, you will learn more about the Mayan culture by visiting the archaeological zone of X'Cambó, one of the few ruins close to the coast, which is believed to have been an ancient fishing port that supplied the main cities with food.
Cancunito, located in Río Lagartos, is only three hours from the state capital and very close to Las Coloradas, famous for its large pink pools. Cancunito stands out for being one of the most spectacular virgin beaches, which offers those who visit it fantastic natural settings; this tropical paradise has abundant mangroves as well as coastal dunes that, thanks to its vegetation, form an extraordinary ecosystem, where species such as Sea Turtles; Hawksbill, White and Loggerhead arrive to spawn.
Half an hour away, is San Felipe, a small fishing and tourist port where you can find rustic wooden houses of multiple cheerful colors, which in the company of its natural attractions, invites you to enjoy a day at the beach, where the white sand and the peaceful tranquility of the place are part of a normal day. Today, San Felipe has become one of the most important tourist spots in Yucatan, due to the unique beauty that surrounds it, especially for those who love to live with nature.
Río Lagartos, a small traditional fishing port that today is one of the best-kept “secrets” in the Yucatan Peninsula, is right at the entrance of a well-known wildlife reserve named Ría Lagartos (Ría Lagartos Reserve Natural Park), where you will find the best of nature, entering the world of hundreds of species of birds and crocodiles that live there.
At the northeastern tip of Yucatan; El Cuyo is located just three hours from the state capital. This little Eden is one of the most special corners of the region, right at the end of the Costa Esmeralda; its main attraction is being the place where the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea become one, the nature of its waters mixed with the wind make it ideal for sports such as sailing and kitesurfing.
Undoubtedly, the beaches of Yucatan have become the choice for all of those who choose natural beauty of semi-virgin beaches and the tranquility of spending a vacation free of tumults, in a destination that offers 18 archaeological zones open to the public, a centenary of cenotes, four Magical Towns and a cosmopolitan city that stands out for being the cultural and gastronomic capital of the Mexican southeast, in addition to being the safest state in the country.
For more news, visit https://www.enroutecommunications.com/category/news-room/
Gustavo A Rivas-Solis
ENroute Communications
+1 9174387096
GUSTAVORIVASSOLIS@GMAIL.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other