S Simder launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Most Powerful 10-in-1 Welder and Cutter
The welder is easily portable and great for both beginning and experienced weldersCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S Simder has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for their newest innovation, the S Simder 10-in-1 multiprocess welder and cutter. The welder is able to function as Pulse MIG/Plasma Cutting/HF TIG/Stick Welding/Fluxcore MIG/Synergic MIG/MAG/CO2 MIG/2T,4T, and Spot/VRD. The product aims to allow novice welders and experienced pros alike to enjoy welding tasks with ease.
"We are really excited about this new product," said a spokesperson from S Simder. "The 10-in-1 Welder allows users to weld with multiple processes and switch between them quickly and easily."
Pulse MIG welding offers many advantages over conventional MIG welding, making it an ideal solution for welding aluminum. Pulse MIG welders, such as the S Simder SD-4050 Pro welder, have better heat control, resulting in more consistent welds with less splatter. In addition, the non-touch ignition feature of HF TIG welders allows for maximum weld seam quality, regardless of the angle at which the torch is positioned.
With a clean cut up to 3/5" and severance cut up to 3/4", the S Simder SD-4050 Pro can handle just about any plasma-cutting job thrown at it. Whether working with thin sheet metal or thicker plates, this machine is more than up to the task. And because it uses an inverter power supply, it's also more energy-efficient than older models, which means users will save money on the electric bill too.
Gas metal ARC welding (MIG) produces different weld characteristics depending on the gas used. With the SD-4050 Pro welder, you can choose between mixed gas and CO2 according to the welding application. The user-friendly synergic mode in the Simder means that simply by adjusting the current button, the welding parameters will be automatically set to match the specific application.
Flux core welding is a great option for welding outdoor or windy environments. You’ll master thin materials like steel and carbon steel without needing bulky shielding gas tanks. Stick welding function makes it easy to get started with your first projects. With its adjustable hot start and arc force function, the welder is easy to operate and ideal for beginners. In addition, the welder's portability makes it easier to take on the go, making it a great option for busy welders who need to be able to weld in a variety of locations.
The S Simder SD-4050 Pro makes an ideal construction machine thanks to its strengthened steel unibody and portability. Though it weighs only 26 lbs, it is strong enough to tackle both indoor and outdoor projects with an ultra long service life. The machine also offers superior heat resistance and heat dissipation when compared to plastic construction.
Founded in 2017, S Simder is a professional manufacturer of welding machines that integrate R&D, production, and sales. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a 200,000-square-foot factory. The company has expanded its global footprint to North America through Amazon, with sales exceeding 150,000 units. The quality of its products has been widely recognized by consumers. In addition to its success in the marketplace, S Simder is also committed to corporate social responsibility. It is a proud member of the Global Compact Network China and actively supports sustainable development initiatives.
For more information, visit sd4050pro.ssimder.com or the Kickstarter campaign.
