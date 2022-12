HOLIDAY SPECIALS FOR MARY J. BLIGE PRE NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION WITH K. MICHELLE AND QUEEN NAIJA IN JACKSONVILLE, FL

Mary J. Blige Pre NYE Holiday Specials Produced By Fifth Degree Tours

Kick off your New Year’s celebrations with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, December 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- R&B fans can take advantage of holiday deals to spend a special evening with Mary J. Blige, K. Michelle and Queen Naija in Jacksonville, FL ahead of New Year’s Eve. The highly anticipated Pre New Year's Eve Celebration will take place on Thursday, December 29 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena . Holiday specials include $125-$55 ticket price reductions, along with an offer for $100 OFF a four-pack of tickets. Fans can secure tickets for as low as $44.50, and the offers will run from December 9 - December 19. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com , the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Groupon. This will be the last opportunity for fans to take advantage of promotional deals for this show, which is expected to SELL OUT.Mary J. Blige has captivated audiences nationwide with breathtaking performances on her Good Morning Gorgeous tour, and Jacksonville, FL will get to experience this treat during the finale of the holiday season. Reviews from previous Good Morning Gorgeous tour locations describe the show as empowering and inspirational, highlighting themes of self-love and resilience. It’s the ultimate “Ladies Night Out” experience and makes the perfect holiday gift for the special women in our lives.This show is produced by national concert tour and event company Fifth Degree Tours II. “Mary is a powerhouse, and we are honored by the opportunity to partner with her on this special experience,” explains the CEO of Fifth Degree Tours II, Wesley Hunter. Fifth Degree Tours II plans to donate concert tickets for December’s show to local charities in the Jacksonville, FL area. The company previously donated 71 tickets to Hubbard House domestic violence center for their October 2nd Maxwell Night Tour Hurricane Ian Relief concert in Jacksonville, in addition to supporting organizations throughout Florida providing relief to the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The company is looking forward to returning to Jacksonville and creating a special experience for fans ahead of New Year's Eve.We’re calling all R&B lovers from Florida up to Georgia and the Carolinas to come together as these three Gorgeous women fill your souls. Doors open at 7pm. Show begins at 8pm.About the ArtistsMary J. BligeMary J. Blige turns everything she touches to gold, revealed by her impressive track record of accolades. Blige’s accomplishments include nine Grammy Awards (32 nominations), ten Billboard Music Awards, eight multi-platinum albums, two Academy Award nominations, a Primetime Emmy Award, along with many other honors and awards. Mary’s career began in 1988 when she was signed to Uptown Records by Founder Andre Harrell. Her iconic debut album, What’s the 411, uniquely blended Hip Hop and Soul on a mainstream platform – This sound earned Mary J. Blige her undisputed title as the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul.” Both What’s the 411 and her second album My Life are featured on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. Blige has released a total of 15 albums, with legendary hits like “Real Love,” “Not Gon Cry,” “Be Without You,” and “Family Affair.” Every one of her performances is a sing-along affair. Mary J. Blige has also dominated in the television and film space through programs like Mudbound: The Umbrella Academy, Power Book II: Ghost, Respect and documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. The world stood in awe during the February 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Inglewood, CA as Mary put on an unbelievable performance alongside Dr. Dre, Eminen, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. With the release of her most recent album Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary has shown fans that she still shines bright, continuing to be a symbol of confidence, inner-beauty, and strength for women worldwide.K. MichelleMemphis, Tennessee native K. Michelle is a talented singer-songwriter and impressive instrumentalist on the guitar and piano. She has amassed a cult following as a member of the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta cast along with a number of other reality shows, including K. Michelle: My Life. Michelle began her music career in 2009 with Jive Records, releasing her first R&B-charting hit single “Fakin It” ft. Missy Elliot. Her follow-up singles “Fallin,” “I Just Can’t Do This” and “How Many Times” were also R&B-charting successes. Her debut album, Rebellious Soul, was released under Atlantic Records and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The album also enjoyed success on the US Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart in the No. 1 spot. Her second album, Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart sold 87,000 copies in the first week of sales! K. Michelle has won a Soul Train Music Award, an NAACP Image Award,and has received four BET Awards nominations. In 2015, she was honored with an ASCAP Women Behind the Music award.Queen NaijaQueen Naija got her start in the business as a YouTube vlogger, then participated in season 13 of American Idol. Naija self-released her first single, “Medicine,” and drew the attention of industry leaders when the song landed on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 45. She then signed with Capitol Records and the rest was history. Naija’s 2018 self-titled EP debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, and earned her nominations for Top R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Best New Artist at the BET Awards. Her debut album, Misunderstood, debuted on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart at No.1, landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, and has enjoyed three platinum-certified singles – “Butterflies,” “Karma” and “Medicine.” Queen Naija has received over three billion global streams to date and the best part is she is only getting started.