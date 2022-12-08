Dwayne Barnes Scores Lead Role in Electronic Arts Hit Video Game Franchise “Need For Speed”
The actor is also working on a new George Forman biopic to be released in early 2023REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Dwayne Barnes is most known for his roles in the cult classic “Menace II Society” and various television series. However, he will now be making his debut in the Electronic Arts hit video game franchise “Need For Speed” as a lead character. The new installment “Need For Speed Unbound” was released on December 2nd and also stars ASAP Rocky. This is an exciting opportunity for Barnes as he continues to expand his career into new mediums.
The Need for Speed franchise has been an undeniable success since its inception, grossing over $4 billion dollars in total. Its success is representative of the larger trend of the gaming industry, which has now grown past Hollywood and music to become the largest entertainment industry in the world. Barnes is thrilled to be part of a business that continues to captivate millions of people around the globe. With his ever-evolving ideas and pioneering spirit, Barnes is committed to pushing boundaries within the gaming industry and offering unique experiences that will stand out from its competitors.
Drawing from his own experiences of molestation, a drug-abusing, alcoholic mother, and the untimely death of his father, Barnes turned to acting to show people that they can overcome the most tragic situations life throws their way. He wrote, directed, and produced two powerful works: "Social Conflict" about being molested, and "Stranded In The Motor City" about his family's story. His passion for filmmaking was motivated by the need to demonstrate that overcoming adversity is still possible. It is truly remarkable how Barnes also overcame his debilitating freeway phobia/anxiety shortly after his grandmother's passing in 2012; in fact, this medical condition cleared up nearly around the same time he developed an interest in filmmaking. His willingness to confront tragedy reflects a desire to inspire others through victory in spite of the odds.
Barnes says he is now unbound and racing ahead in life, which fits perfectly with “Need For Speed Unbound.”
Barnes is currently working on a George Forman biopic to be released in early 2023. For more information, follow Barnes on Facebook and Instagram.
Gee Saucedo
+1 323-377-9040
glookmymail@gmail.com
-
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other