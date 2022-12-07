Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,095 in the last 365 days.

Global Sourcing expo comes to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 7 -  

HCM CITY — Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam, the country’s first international B2B sourcing show, will gather more than 6,000 buyers from the US, EU and Asia.

To be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from April 26 to 28 next year, it is designed to meet the rising sourcing demand for products in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia and provide a platform for buyers and suppliers to come face to face.

Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, said: “As Việt Nam becomes a global manufacturing hub, we realise that international B2B buyers are also starting to source in Việt Nam and surrounding countries.

“In order to actively respond to this surging demand, we are pleased to hold the first international sourcing exhibition in Việt Nam.

It will have a hybrid online-offline format.

The three days of the physical show are accompanied by dependable year-round online services, enabling exhibitors and buyers to stay connected.

More than 5,000 products ranging from raw materials to finished items will be on display to meet the sourcing needs of buyers in various industries.

The fair will include a series of themed zones and activities to enhance the show experience for buyers and suppliers, including Vietnam Design HUB that will showcase the best products of famous design brands, a fashion event showcasing products made by young local designers, business matching events, and an investment forum.

The event will be organised by Global Sources and the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company. — VNS

You just read:

Global Sourcing expo comes to Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.