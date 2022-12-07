Global Sourcing expo comes to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 7 -

HCM CITY — Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam, the country’s first international B2B sourcing show, will gather more than 6,000 buyers from the US, EU and Asia.

To be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from April 26 to 28 next year, it is designed to meet the rising sourcing demand for products in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia and provide a platform for buyers and suppliers to come face to face.

Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, said: “As Việt Nam becomes a global manufacturing hub, we realise that international B2B buyers are also starting to source in Việt Nam and surrounding countries.

“In order to actively respond to this surging demand, we are pleased to hold the first international sourcing exhibition in Việt Nam.

It will have a hybrid online-offline format.

The three days of the physical show are accompanied by dependable year-round online services, enabling exhibitors and buyers to stay connected.

More than 5,000 products ranging from raw materials to finished items will be on display to meet the sourcing needs of buyers in various industries.

The fair will include a series of themed zones and activities to enhance the show experience for buyers and suppliers, including Vietnam Design HUB that will showcase the best products of famous design brands, a fashion event showcasing products made by young local designers, business matching events, and an investment forum.

The event will be organised by Global Sources and the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company. — VNS