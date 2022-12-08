Report on the violation of Human Rights in Ecuador presented to Norwegian political parties and organizations

Strong report on the systematic violations of Human Rights in Ecuador.

MADRID, SPAIN, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 2, a delegation of Ecuadorian NGOs in Europe met with representatives of Norwegian political parties and with the organization Latin-Amerikagruppene i Norge, to present a strong report on the systematic violations of Human Rights in Ecuador. Said report had already been presented to the Commission and the European Parliament and other organizations that guarantee Human Rights such as the UN and the IACHR.¨

The report prepared by the organizations CEDE, GRACIA, NOFEC, ADE and ALMA was delivered to Rasmus Hansson, MP from Miljøpartiet De Grønne (The Greens), Heidi Lundenberg, from the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (Socialist Party), Joan Brox from Rødt (Red Party) and Vilde S. Haugsnes from the organization Latin-Amerikagruppene i Norge.

The Norwegian interlocutors were able to hear first-hand the illuminating data on prison violence, the curtailment of constitutional liberties and the serious breaches of international law that are repeatedly carried out by the Ecuadorian government, with special emphasis on cases such as Julian's Assange, the persecution of political dissidents and the relatives of those murdered in prisons in the country. Likewise, this work reveals how the serious crisis of deinstitutionalization and flagrant violations of human rights have caused Ecuador to go from being the second safest country in the region, to being Pablo Escobar's Medellín.

All the representatives of the Norwegian parties were interested in reviewing the requirement of respect for human rights in trade agreements with Ecuador, such as the EFTA treaty, between Ecuador and Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

These meetings were held within the framework of the Conversation Panel on "Systematic Violations of Human Rights in Ecuador", which took place at the OsloMet University, with the presence of renowned jurists and representatives of civil society, such as Aitor Martínez, lawyer for Julian Assange, Tania Delgado, representative of GRACIA, Christophe Merchand, lawyer for Rafael Correa, Pauline Ogier and Sonia Vera, researcher and lawyer for NGOs, experts on the prison issue and the situation of deinstitutionalization suffered by Ecuador, respectively.

The report coincides with the report of the UN universal periodic review to which Ecuador was submitted in November, in which several countries strongly question Ecuador for the repeated and systematic violation of human rights, especially the prison population.