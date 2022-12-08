The opportunity to join Kaye/Bassman International and Starfish Partners is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity.” — Drew Wyatt

PLANO, TX, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfish Partners Acquires Integrity Search, LLC

Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for niched professional and mid to upper-management search specialists announced the acquisition of Integrity Search, LLC, an Idaho-based firm that works throughout North America placing talent in Nursing Management and Healthcare Leadership. Drew Wyatt, president and founder, and the Integrity Search team will work under the Kaye/Bassman International (KBIC) umbrella and will expand KBIC’s reach into additional nursing leadership and healthcare industry segments.

With nearly two decades of experience within the search industry, Drew is a thought leader and sought-after consultant on all aspects of healthcare nursing leadership and recruitment. His progression from senior executive search consultant to managing partner to the founder of Integrity Search provides a powerful foundation from which to scale with the Starfish Partners acquisition.

Integrity Search, along with KBIC, Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Raymond Search Group, Full Spectrum Search Group, the Sanford Rose Associates International (SRAI) network, and the recruiting industry's largest consulting and education firm Next Level Exchange (NLE) make up the current and growing Starfish Partners family of companies.

Drew Wyatt, president of Integrity Search shared, “The opportunity to join Kaye/Bassman International and Starfish Partners is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity. The track record of growth, the best-in-class industry training, and the capital investment will provide a launching pad to serve acute care hospitals across all levels of management and executive leadership. Our partnership will allow us to serve our clients’ needs more effectively and be able to provide both interim and permanent leadership search solutions. It is truly my honor and privilege to be a part of such an amazing group of people and companies.”

Starfish Partners provides capital for recruiting firms looking to scale, as well as exit strategies for owners seeking to secure value for their firm in cash and/or stock. It also provides liquidity and the ability to monetize some value while simultaneously providing equity opportunities for key producers and leaders.

“It is no coincidence that Drew founded his firm under the name Integrity Search. Drew has a very rare combination of integrity, humility, expertise and passion in everything he does. We are honored to welcome Drew into the Starfish family. I have no doubt he will be an integral part of our future growth and leadership,” shared Jeff Kaye, Managing Director.

Since its inception, Starfish Partners has completed the successful acquisitions of Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Full Spectrum Search Group, and Raymond Search Group. The collective revenues of Starfish Partners will exceed $300 million annually while continuing to pursue aggressive growth through a variety of mergers, acquisitions, and capital infusion activities.

Learn more at www.starfishpartners.com.