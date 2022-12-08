Alhonna Resort Plans Bright Future While Celebrating 70th Year
Iconic Lake of the Ozarks Property Begins Next Chapter with New Owners and Exciting Renovations
Whether it's a family reunion, romantic weekend getaway, excursion with friends or your annual vacation, Alhonna is the perfect place to stay any time of year.”LAKE OZARK, MO, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s nothing as constant as change the saying goes. For the Alhonna Resort and Marina that sentiment rings truer than ever. As the iconic Lake of the Ozarks property marks 70 years in business, it is poised to enter the future with a refreshed look and new owners who are embracing the resort’s storied past.
— Aaron McArdle
“So many families have made special memories here throughout the years and while we are refurbishing and upgrading our property, accommodations and amenities, Alhonna will still be familiar to our returning guests,” said Aaron McArdle, who together with his wife Erin and business partner Jamie Huff purchased the resort last spring.
As testament to that special history, Alhonna was the inspiration for the Blue Cat Lodge featured in the popular Netflix series, Ozark. Screenwriter Bill Dubuque grew up in St. Louis and spent his summers working at the resort in the 1980s.
In fact, one of the first changes put in place was renaming the resort’s restaurant to the Blue Cat Lounge as a nod to the series. The actual Blue Cat Lodge sign from the set of Ozark welcomes guests and provides the perfect backdrop for social media photos. Renovations will add seating, create a better lake view for patrons and expand the kitchen to provide a wider variety of meals, faster service and enhanced catering abilities for events.
Other resort improvements will include new landscaping, a gift shop, remodeling of rooms and cabins and upgrades to the dock and beach area. All the much-anticipated events from previous years will continue, including the Sunday brunch and fishing tournaments while new ones will be added, especially at the Blue Cat Lounge, which is already getting a reputation as the Lake’s new hot spot.
The Alhonna Resort and Marina is perfectly located at the 8 mm by water and off Horseshoe Bend Parkway by car. The property has 60 rooms including a motel, studio, condo style units and cabins for rent along with amenities such as two heated swimming pools, a toddler pool, a hot tub, and a sandy beach area. There is a full-service gas dock, 110 boat slips, an enclosed fishing dock and boat rentals available on property.
Even though Alhonna has been around for seven decades and enjoys a sparkling reputation and loyal customers, the owners still considered it to be the best kept secret at Lake of the Ozarks. But word is now getting out and with the exciting changes and improvements underway, the future for Alhonna looks brighter than ever.
“There's truly something for everyone at Alhonna,” McArdle said. “Whether it's a family reunion, romantic weekend getaway, excursion with friends or your annual vacation, Alhonna is the perfect place to stay any time of year.”
To book your next trip to this iconic lakeside destination visit www.thealhonnaresort.com.
For press queries contact: cpellegrino@prosper-pr.com
Karen Brennan
Prosper PR
+1 917-628-1974
email us here