The Dolphin Company: 28 Years of Creating Emotions That Last a Lifetime
The Dolphin Company began its history in 1994 with a Dolphin Discovery habitat in Isla Mujeres bringing people closer to incredible dolphins.CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator, celebrates 28 years of creating emotions that Last a Lifetime with more than 21 million visitors to its 32 parks, habitats and marinas around the world.
The Dolphin Company began its history in 1994 with a Dolphin Discovery habitat in Isla Mujeres, a place that up to this day, continues to fulfill the dream of bringing people closer to incredible dolphins, sea Lions, and manatees, with the mission of raising awareness about the importance of caring for marine species and their environment.
During these 28 years, The Dolphin Company has been characterized for offering educational, fun, and safe activities to its guests. Innovation has been a defining trait of the company since its foundation and it persists throughout the great diversity of parks that belong to the group. The natural, water, and adventure parks, as well as dolphin habitats and marinas that bear the seal of The Dolphin Company, are leaders in their sectors and the generation of experiences. The following is a description of some of the milestones that have marked its history:
- Certifications and awards from the International Marine Animal Trainers Association every year.
- Accreditations from the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums.
- American Humane Association Accreditations.
- European Certifications about animal welfare.
- Socially Responsible Company Award, for 17 years in a row.
- Named as a Super Company by Top Companies.
- Winners of the Silver Travvy Awards as Best Water Park in Mexico for two consecutive years.
- Awarded as the Best Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards for more than ten consecutive years.
The Dolphin Company's dream has transcended borders and cultures. Today, its family comprises 32 parks, habitats, and marinas worldwide in eight countries and two continents. Thanks to the daily effort and dedication of more than 2,000 associates and partners, visitors can live the Experience of a Lifetime.
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information: visit www.thedolphinco.com.
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
+52 998 881 7400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other