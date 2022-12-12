Out for Undergrad Appoints Sarah Fay as Director of 2023 Engineering Conference
LGBTQ2+ STEM professionals are more likely to experience career limitations, harassment, and professional devaluation than their non-LGBTQ peers. They are more likely to leave STEM.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) has announced Sarah Fay as the Director of their 2023 international Engineering Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota. Sarah is a Project Engineer for RESPEC in Kentucky, focusing on abandoned mine land projects. Prior to this role, Sarah was a Production Engineer and Supervisor at The Mosaic Company in Tampa, FL, working at the minerals processing plant for their largest phosphate mine. Sarah received her Bachelor’s in Mining Engineering from the University of Kentucky in 2019 and has. volunteered with O4U since 2019.
Sarah said: “I could not be more excited to serve as the 2023 O4U Engineering Conference Lead. When I attended the conference as a student in 2018 it changed my life. I found myself surrounded by peers and professional mentors who were all like me, and I was provided a support network like no other. My years with O4U have helped me continually grow into better versions of myself, and it’s been so rewarding to create similar life-changing conference experiences for future generations of students. The space O4U provides allows attendees to learn about and grow into their authentic selves, which I think is so important for personal and professional success. I’m extremely humbled and so grateful that I’ll have the chance to give back as Conference Lead next year.”
Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said: "We are so excited that Sarah has accepted the role of leadership of our Engineering Conference. In choosing leaders, we look for evidence of intellectual curiosity, inclusion, proven talent in a related field, team building and collaborative skills. In appointing Sarah, we offer our students an extraordinary role model that our students can observe and emulate. Sarah's life demonstrates what is possible for not only a woman but a person who identifies as LGBTQ2+ as well. Our students need to know that they can thrive in STEM environments. Research tells us that LGBTQ2+ status has a clear axis of inequality in STEM as do race and gender inequality. LGBTQ2+ STEM professionals are more likely to experience career limitations, harassment, and professional devaluation than their non-LGBTQ peers. They are more likely to leave STEM. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abe0933 While the majority of our work is to support students, we also influence the climate of our sponsors. We ask them to provide mentors to our students and to engage with all of our materials on best practices and we entrust our students to them with the expectation that diversity, equity and inclusion are believable outcomes when our students choose them for a career."
A volunteer team of 15 early career stage professionals has been appointed to serve under Sarah's leadership. https://www.outforundergrad.org/meet-our-team
Since 2004, O4U has created leadership conferences for high-achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates in Business, Engineering, Tech and Marketing. With a mission of helping these students achieve their full potential, O4U has curated a curriculum that addresses the most significant barriers to success. More than 200 of US leading corporations are sponsors of O4U. Cargill, Boston Scientific and Emerson, all Minneapolis employers, have provided host locations for the O4U Conference in the past. Cargill will be recognized as one of O4U's 13 inVested Partners at the O4U Alumni Event in January in New York. These Partners demonstrate both depth and breadth of investment in O4U by sponsoring the organization over time, providing employee volunteers at the conferences, financial and in-kind contributions including host sites and special events and demonstrating exceptional commitments throughout their organizations for diversity, equity and inclusion.
