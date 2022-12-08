Bisk and SMU Launch New Online Certificate Programs Focused on Process Improvement and Leadership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, and SMU (Southern Methodist University, Dallas) are launching new innovative online Lean Six Sigma and Women in Leadership certificate programs through SMU Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE).
“We’ve been tirelessly collaborating to create and bring these flexible, online programs to fruition,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “These courses are designed to empower and inspire students and working professionals and provide them with the skills essential to succeed and have a rewarding career in their specialized industry.”
The Lean Six Sigma (LSS) certificate programs will provide specific techniques and tools that aim to improve performance by removing waste, reducing variation and adding value to customers. The programs include Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Continuous Improvement.
The 4-week Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and 6-week Lean Six Sigma Green Belt programs will provide students with an opportunity to build their knowledge in core methodologies using a data-driven approach to process improvement. Students will have access to industry-leading software to prepare them to work in the field.
In the 8-week Lean Six Sigma Black Belt program, students will learn to identify LSS process improvement opportunities, implement the data-driven methodology to optimize process improvement, and apply the Six Sigma tools to improve quality and the Lean tools to remove waste.
The 6-week Lean Continuous Improvement program will prepare students to be a Lean practitioner, executing highly effective Kaizen events, identifying and eliminating waste and improving flow. Students are taught to define value, manage teams and stakeholders, value stream mapping and drive overall equipment efficiency.
Click here for more information or to enroll in Lean Six Sigma programs.
In the 6-week “Women in Leadership: Influence & Impact” program, students will learn how to position themselves as leaders by developing and expressing their expertise, authority and point of view. Students will learn techniques to create their vision, career objectives and leverage their strategic thinking to be a key contributor in their organization.
Women in Leadership begins February 2023. Click here for more information and to enroll.
“We are proud to offer these certificate courses that will enhance and accelerate the career growth of professionals throughout the U.S. and Dallas region,” said Dr. Michael Robertson, SMU Assistant Provost for Global, Online and Continuing Education. “SMU’s world-class reputation coupled with Bisk’s innovative resources and expertise will support learners with the in-demand skills needed to succeed.”
About SMU
SMU is the nationally ranked global research university in the dynamic city of Dallas. SMU’s alumni, faculty and over 12,000 students in eight degree-granting schools demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit as they lead change in their professions, communities and the world.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Bisk Media
“We’ve been tirelessly collaborating to create and bring these flexible, online programs to fruition,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “These courses are designed to empower and inspire students and working professionals and provide them with the skills essential to succeed and have a rewarding career in their specialized industry.”
The Lean Six Sigma (LSS) certificate programs will provide specific techniques and tools that aim to improve performance by removing waste, reducing variation and adding value to customers. The programs include Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Continuous Improvement.
The 4-week Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and 6-week Lean Six Sigma Green Belt programs will provide students with an opportunity to build their knowledge in core methodologies using a data-driven approach to process improvement. Students will have access to industry-leading software to prepare them to work in the field.
In the 8-week Lean Six Sigma Black Belt program, students will learn to identify LSS process improvement opportunities, implement the data-driven methodology to optimize process improvement, and apply the Six Sigma tools to improve quality and the Lean tools to remove waste.
The 6-week Lean Continuous Improvement program will prepare students to be a Lean practitioner, executing highly effective Kaizen events, identifying and eliminating waste and improving flow. Students are taught to define value, manage teams and stakeholders, value stream mapping and drive overall equipment efficiency.
Click here for more information or to enroll in Lean Six Sigma programs.
In the 6-week “Women in Leadership: Influence & Impact” program, students will learn how to position themselves as leaders by developing and expressing their expertise, authority and point of view. Students will learn techniques to create their vision, career objectives and leverage their strategic thinking to be a key contributor in their organization.
Women in Leadership begins February 2023. Click here for more information and to enroll.
“We are proud to offer these certificate courses that will enhance and accelerate the career growth of professionals throughout the U.S. and Dallas region,” said Dr. Michael Robertson, SMU Assistant Provost for Global, Online and Continuing Education. “SMU’s world-class reputation coupled with Bisk’s innovative resources and expertise will support learners with the in-demand skills needed to succeed.”
About SMU
SMU is the nationally ranked global research university in the dynamic city of Dallas. SMU’s alumni, faculty and over 12,000 students in eight degree-granting schools demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit as they lead change in their professions, communities and the world.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Bisk Media
Bisk
+1 813-621-6200
media@bisk.com