Journey Through Life's Greatest Joys and Worst Fears with the Inspiring Novel Gret's Rock
Based on a true story, follow Peg’s life events through the toughest of times and how she learned to never take life for granted and live in the moment.
Nothing happens to you. It happens for you.”BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funny how life goes along, and Bam! Someone can be swept off their feet by love in their life, a child born and adopted into the family, anniversaries that bring such joy, deaths of loved ones, accidents, and trauma that no one ever expected to happen. Great joys and worst fears sweep us off our feet and take our breath away.
— Margaret O'Donnell
In the blink of an eye, Peg and Rick had their world turned upside down by a traumatic life event. When Rick was hit by a car, Peg found herself amid a medical battle, dealing with her husband’s traumatic brain injury. Their lives changed forever. Not only in their life as a couple but as a family; they had to persevere and find the strength to face adversity, fear, hope, and miracles.
Based on a true story. Follow Peg’s encouraging journey through the toughest of times and hear how she learned to never take life for granted, live in the moment, and appreciate the simple beauties of the world around us. This love story brought worlds together with love— healing through trauma and the courage to move forward as life has changed forever.
Recently released, Gret's Rock: Through Life's Greatest Joys and Worst Fears, We Find Our Way Home has already hit the National bestseller status on the booksellers' lists.
About Margaret O'Donnell:
Margaret O'Donnell has always lived a life full of happy moments, until the day her husband was in a terrible accident, and she had to learn how to cope with stress, trauma, and adversity almost immediately. In her debut novel, Gret's Rock: Through Life's Greatest Joys and Worst Fears, We Find Our Way Home, Margaret shares her journey toward her spiritual growth and healing through the eyes of Peg. Her goal with the book is to spread hope, faith, and encouragement to anyone going through tough times, no matter what it is. Margaret has a degree in Communication Arts and Journalism. She is also a certified Yoga Instructor and Meditation Leader. Margaret and her husband split their time between Massachusetts and Florida. GretsRock.com
