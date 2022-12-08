ANY.RUN at Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2022

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN attended Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA) on November 15-17 at Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre in Saudi Arabia.

“In the Middle East and Africa, it is clear businesses can benefit greatly from a cloud-based sandbox,” said ANY.RUN CEO, Alexey Lapshin. “Enterprises in the MEA region need to hunt threats accurately and get a comprehensive picture of incidents to guarantee data security. That’s where ANY.RUN comes in. We help cybersecurity specialists to analyze malware that companies face to protect them effectively from different types of attacks.”

ANY.RUN team was excited to visit Black Hat MEA. Trainings, CTF, incredible sessions, discussions, and networking – it was a blast to take part in this event. We got acquainted with numerous companies and agreed to cooperate. New and old friends, as well as partners, made the atmosphere open and friendly, and ANY.RUN was very welcomed there. So, thank you, BHMEA, for this experience. Hope to see you all next year!

With 30,000 attendees and more than 250 exhibitors, Black Hat MEA is the most significant cybersecurity event in the region. It is organized by the Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP) and Informa Tech.

Read more details about the conference in our blog article.