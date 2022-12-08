As COVID hospitalizations rise amid new variants, Project N95 issues advice for protecting vs COVID, RSV & Flu
Following a lull in serious COVID cases nationwide in the Fall, hospitalizations are rising again. Project N95 advises Americans to wear high-quality masks
We are well aware that many people are tired of masking. But you could save your life or that of someone you love and reduce the risk of long COVID by wearing a mask in public places.”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a lull in serious COVID cases nationwide in the Fall, hospitalizations are rising again. Project N95, a national non-profit offering programs and services to support reliable respiratory protection, advises Americans to wear high-quality masks and improve air ventilation at work, in publicly shared spaces, and at home.
— Anne Miller, Executive Director Project N95
On Monday December 5, 2022, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a call with reporters, said wearing a mask is one of several everyday precautions people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus during the busy holiday season. She also encouraged people to wear high-quality masks in areas with high COVID-19 community levels.
Although there are delays and shortfalls in reporting of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID, public health authorities nationally are expressing concern that hospitalizations from COVID are rising, putting pressure on hospital systems that are already coping with record cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Project N95 issues the following advice to help protect against contagious respiratory illnesses:
* Mask: Wear a high-quality mask in indoor public places.
* Vaccinate: COVID vaccines, boosters, and flu vaccines can help reduce your risk of infection and hospitalization. There are no vaccines available for RSV.
* Ventilate: Hold events outdoors if at all possible. If outdoor events are not feasible, make sure indoor spaces are well ventilated by opening windows, running exhaust fans, and using homemade or commercial air purifiers to reduce the presence of viruses.
* Test (for COVID): If you are gathering indoors with family or friends, everyone should take a rapid test just before and only participate if they have tested negative.
* Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
“We are well aware that many people are tired of masking. But you could save your life or that of someone you love and reduce the risk of long COVID by wearing a mask in public places. Probably the easiest, most effective thing you can do to prevent transmission of respiratory disease, in addition to masking, is to improve ventilation in shared spaces,” said Anne Miller, Executive Director of Project N95.
Project N95 makes high quality respiratory protection (masks) available at no cost for groups serving those in need and sells masks on its charity marketplace. All masks donated to individuals and community organizations or sold on the marketplace are carefully vetted by the organization. Educational materials such as how to choose the right size mask for kids are also available on their website: www.projectn95.org.
About Project N95
Project N95 is a national nonprofit organization that provides reliable respiratory protection and educational programs to help empower and protect people and communities affected by respiratory health. Through our online charity marketplace, Project N95 provides equitable access to affordable, authentic N95 respirators, KN95 and KF94 masks, kids masks, COVID-19 tests, and other products. Our advocacy and education communications through social and earned media strive to keep everyone safe and informed. Working with partners, donors, and customers, Project 95 has provided more than 4.3 million donated products including items like N95 respirators, surgical masks and gloves to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic and related risk factors. For more information please visit our website, projectn95.org.
