Pickcel builds bespoke digital signage solution for the popular B2B food-tech company Hungerbox

Pickcel automates the publishing of real-time menu updates and live order tickets on Hungerbox's corporate cafeteria counter displays
Our platform is built in a way that it can accommodate any kind of modification to meet any complex business need”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improving customer experience in grab-and-go restaurant outlets has been a long-standing dilemma. Hungerbox— a food vendor aggregator working with corporate cafeterias and food courts— collaborated with Pickcel to find a solution.
— Basudev Saha, Cofounder & CTO, Pickcel
Since corporate employees are pressed for time, they don’t want to keep getting up to check up on their order status. Hungerbox wanted to optimize its delivery system and customer experience by making it easier for the takeaway customers to spot their order tickets and track them.
Pickcel built a bespoke solution through API integrations between the Pickcel display management software and the Hungerbox food ordering and vendor management system.
The API data was used to configure two custom apps developed by Pickcel:
● HungerBox app: This application allows displaying the customer order status on screens installed at each takeaway counter. The live status would be either “Orders ready” or “Orders in Queue.”
● HungerBox Menu app: This app publishes daily changes and updates on each vendor’s menu board display. This way, the customers can find the same menu whether they order online or at the counter.
Both apps function through API integration, so they can seamlessly work in tandem with the Hungerbox food ordering system. Pickcel also created a standard menu design for Hungerbox, which is used to show the menu on all the cafeteria menu boards. It ensures consistent branding across all the installed displays. This was made possible through a unique feature of the Pickcel software platform called ‘Custom Attributes.’
Custom attributes are unique parameters that the admins can associate with each screen, for example, vendor ID, store ID, or screen location. These unique IDs create a partition between different vendors & screens and direct the program to deliver the screen content with 100 percent accuracy, completely throwing away any chance of content overlap.
While all that happens in the backend, it’s completely automated at the vendor’s front. If a vendor wants to change the menu or update the chef’s specials, they can simply update it on the Hungerbox system, and the screen will refresh with the latest changes.
"What made our solution advantageous for Hungerbox was the automated and asynchronous distribution of real-time content with zero percent error," says Basudev Saha, CTO & Cofounder of Pickcel.
Pickcel is one of the few brands in the signage software market capable of designing bespoke solutions for businesses through complex integrations & automation.
Some outcomes Hungerbox experienced from this ingenious digital display solution by Pickcel were:
● Improved customer experience, leading to an uptick in customer loyalty
● Brand awareness and visibility through eye-catching visual displays
● Streamlined process with less room for error
● Quick and efficient service
Key features of the Pickcel software:
● It is a cloud-based screen and content management software that allows you to design, publish, and control all your industrial screens without leaving your desk.
● The Pickcel software supports multimedia content playback, allowing businesses to run static images, videos, and dynamic live feeds all at once.
● The application comes loaded with a range of free content apps and widgets like live weather, AQI, news, stock market app, RSS feeds, Google Suite integrations, social media integrations, digital product catalogs, digital menu boards, text scroller, and many more.
● Users can also create schedules and playlists using the software.
● The platform is designed to make it flexible and modifiable based on specific business needs.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading SaaS brand specializing in digital signage solutions. Some of the world's leading businesses like Mercedes, Amazon, Unilever & JW Marriott Hotels power their commercial screens using its digital signage software. Pickcel offers rich features, and its experience in solving challenges for a broad spectrum of industries across geographies makes it one of the most cosmopolitan and sought-after brands. The firm has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA).
