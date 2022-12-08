Cooking Oil Market Growth Analysis, Size, Trends, Revenue, Demand, Research Report 2022-2030: SPER Market Research

Global Cooking Oil Market is estimated to reach USD 310.18 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.71%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, The Market is predicted to grow most rapidly in emerging economies. A synthetic fat called cooking oil is used for frying, baking, food preparation, and seasoning. These oils are made up of different fatty acid fractions. Various different oils, including those from palm, canola, sunflower, soybean, avocado, and others, are utilized in culinary applications and have many health advantages. Strong consumer desire for healthy, organic, unsaturated goods drives the industry. The drivers propelling the market expansion include the rising usage of avocado oil for its nutritional therapeutic uses, the rising demand for canola oil in snacks owing to its affordability and adaptability, and the rise in healthy soybean oil product releases by key firms.

Cooking Oil Market Overview:

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 5.71%

• Forecast Market Size (2032): 310.18 billion

Due to the closure of hotels and restaurants all over the world in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the pandemic had a significant negative impact on the food service section of the cooking oil industry.

Through reforming their sales channels and product innovation, manufacturers are understanding how to recover from the current scenario.

When determining the pandemic's overall effects, the length of the viral spread continues to be a crucial consideration. However, it is anticipated that after 2021, the global cooking oil market for the food service sector would stabilize.

Cooking Oil Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

By Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Online Sale Channel

• Retail Stores

By Type:

• Olive Oil

• Palm Oil

• Peanut Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Others

By End User:

• Food Processing

• Food Services

• Residential

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

This study also encompasses various drivers and restraining factors of this market for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

Key Market Players:

The Global Cooking Oil Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods P.L.C., Bunge Ltd., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, ConAgra Brands Inc., Fuji Oil Company Ltd., George Weston Foods Ltd., IFFCO Group, Kaneka Corporation, Louis Dreyfus Co., Nutiva, Olam International Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., SIFCA SA, Sime Darby Plantation, Wilmar International Ltd.

